Mount Airy Police Reports

August 18, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

A Mount Airy woman has been charged with a felony stemming from the theft of food items valued at less than $6, according to city police reports. Shania Morique Wright, 22, of 114 Hawaii Lane, No. 5, is accused of larceny by employee at Walmart.

Police records state that Wright used a stolen gift card and her store ID to obtain three chicken egg rolls and Starbucks Frappuccino coffee, for which restitution is owed. Wright, who was arrested on Aug. 12, also was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court, filed on June 24.

She was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,300 secured bond and slated for a Sept. 28 appearance in District Court.

She also has a Sept. 21 court date for charges of driving while license revoked, no vehicle inspection, no valid registration, no car insurance, and the failure to appear.

• Police were told on Aug. 10 that a license plate, number FME6683, had been stolen from a 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup owned by Larry Walker McClausland of Park Drive, an employee of Walmart. The tag was taken from that location.

• Merchandise valued at $1,077, identified as three nail guns, brand name(s) unknown, were stolen from Lowe’s Home Improvement on Aug. 4 by an unknown suspect.

• Slim Jim food products were shoplifted at Circle K on Rockford Street by an unknown party on Aug. 5.