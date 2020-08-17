August 17, 2020 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

A rash of storms took its took on trees during the weekend, including the large one shown here that was uprooted Saturday at 120 Byerly St. aided by soggy ground from several days of rain. Members of the Mount Airy Fire Department arrived to find downed power lines at the scene along with a vehicle nearly covered by limbs, but no injuries resulted. The owner of the car and extent of damages it received were unavailable.

