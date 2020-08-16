City teen shows thanks to nurses

August 16, 2020 John Peters II Features, News, Top Stories 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy High School rising sophomore Audrey Marion, left, and Northern Regional Hospital volunteer services manager Tina Beasley hold two bags of Overcomer Bracelets Audrey and her family made to give to hospital staffers.

<p>Northern Regional Hospital nurses model Overcomer Bracelets made by Audrey Marion.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>A close up of one of the Overcomer Bracelets and tags attached to them.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Area youth have found themselves with far more time on their hands than customary, with schools being closed throughout the spring and many traditional summer jobs not available because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Audrey Marion, a rising sophomore at Mount Airy High School, figured she would put some of that time to use for the benefit of others — specifically the nurses and other medical professionals working on the front lines of the pandemic.

Audrey has been busy making what she has dubbed Overcomer Bracelets, and she recently delivered the first batch of 100 bracelets to Northern Regional Hospital to let the nurses and other workers there know their efforts are appreciated.

“They are made out of embroidery floss, I make them into bracelets, using just the string,” she said. “I made a tag for each bracelet.”

That tag is double-sided. On one side reads the message: Thank you so much for all you do — with the “o” in “for” highlighted to appear to be the shining sun.

On the other side is the word “Overcomer Bracelets” and the reference to the Bible verse John 16:33. That verse reads, in the New King James Version: “These things I have spoken to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”

Tina Beasley, manager of the hospital’s volunteer services, said in an email that Audrey approached her earlier this year about making gifts for the hospital employees.

”Audrey is a current member of the local HOSA chapter at Mount Airy High School, and said that she really enjoyed all of our booths at the HOSA regionals competition, and said it was amazing to see what all work takes place at the hospital,” Beasley stated. “She went on to say that she greatly appreciates everything Northern Regional Hospital is doing for everyone during this demanding time.”

It was that connection with HOSA from her time in school that helped her get to the right hospital staff member for the project, Audrey said, crediting HOSA sponsor Lynn Snow with connecting her with Beasley.

“I’ve made a lot of bracelets in the past. … I make them for myself and my family,” Audrey said recently. “I was at home, not doing anything because I was homebound, and I wanted to help out in the community somehow … so I thought this would be something I could do for the nurses and people on the front lines, to just show gratitude to them.”

The bracelets come in two sizes, 7-inch and 8-inch, and include a number of colorful markings and various colors used for the writing on each tag. A time-consuming project, Audrey said she recruited both her sister, Carrie Marion — a rising eighth-grader at Mount Airy Middle School, and her mom, Laura Marion, to help out.

“Over a span of a month … maybe six weeks, we all spent probably a combined 50 hours on the bracelets,” she said.

She’s not done, either.

“My goal is to do at least 500, I’m going to just keep making them and do as many as possible. I just really appreciate what they are doing for the community, and I’m just glad I have the opportunity to help them.”

