Donations sought for Stuart statue

ARARAT, Va. — The public is being asked to aid a proposed project involving the relocation of a statue of Confederate Maj. Gen. J.E.B. Stuart to Stuart’s birthplace in Ararat.
The governing board of the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust Inc., which owns and maintains the 75-acre site known as Laurel Hill — located just across the North Carolina line — is seeking donations to support the placement there of a statue recently ousted from its longtime perch in Richmond.
It was taken down from Monument Avenue in the state capital on July 7 amid a wave of anti-Confederate protests also triggering the removal of other statues along the famed boulevard and targeting others around the country along with monuments.
The non-profit birthplace group immediately notified Richmond officials of its desire to acquire and re-erect Stuart’s statue at the complex containing scenic hillsides, meadows, hiking trails, graveyards and educational features along with a Native American archaeological spot.
While the organization had received no response to its request at last report, the Richmond City Council voted last Monday to open a 30-day window to consider offers to move deposed statues to museums, historical sites, localities or military battlefields wanting them, based on media reports.
Such relocations of displaced statues are permitted under a new state law, which seems tailor-made for the site in Ararat where the Confederate cavalry commander was born in 1833. His statue was erected in Richmond in 1907.
Major undertaking
Birthplace spokesman Tom Bishop has said the group is prepared to take possession of and move the Stuart statue, weighing between 7 and 8 tons, to Ararat at its expense.
However, a statement that has been posted on the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust website says the iconic piece of art, if acquired, would pose other expenditures once there.
These include the costs of restoring both the bronze statue that is more than 15 feet tall and its granite pedestal of about 7 feet which also is considered historically valuable as part of the complete display.
Security fixtures such as cameras and gates also are eyed, along with lighting for the statue.
This project is being portrayed as the largest undertaken by the trust group since it bought the Laurel Hill property.
Bishop says the public can mail donations to preserve the only equestrian statue of the cavalry commander to the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust Inc. at P.O. Box 1210, Stuart Va., 24171. Checks should be made payable to that group.
The birthplace spokesman said Friday that a GoFundMe page also has been launched for the campaign whereby contributions may be made via that website.
If the event the group isn’t able to obtain the statue, all donations will be returned, Bishop said.
Trust President Ronnie Haynes offers a personal note in the announcement concerning the effort which was posted on the group’s website:
“These are troubling times concerning our collective history and heritage and those of us who love, understand and accept our history must do all we can in preserving it,” Haynes stated. “Please join us in bringing our beloved cavalryman home.”
Supporters are optimistic this will happen, based on recent developments including an endorsement from what could be considered an unlikely source.
After Dr. James E.B. Stuart V, an orthopedic surgeon in Richmond who is a descendant of Maj. Gen. Stuart, came out publicly in support of the statue’s move to Patrick County, a member of the Richmond City Council did likewise.
Councilman Michael Jones, an African-American minister who has led city officials’ efforts to remove Confederate statues, is fully behind that relocation, according to published reports.
Jones said he appreciates the position taken by Dr. Stuart on the matter and the idea of family history being preserved at a site of historical significance.
