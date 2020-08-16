City hiring freeze could be thawing

If there can be a thawing of the Cold War, then the same is possible with a city government hiring freeze in Mount Airy — judging from recent developments.
“We have 14 total positions frozen,” City Manager Barbara Jones told the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners during a meeting Thursday afternoon, when she advised that problems are being posed by the missing personnel.
“All of these positions are definitely needed,” Jones said of an array scattered among several municipal departments.
The freeze, or non-filling of open positions, was imposed with the adoption of the 2020-21 municipal budget in June as a cost-saving measure to help the city deal with financial repercussions of COVID-19 which are hitting many localities hard.
It called for not hiring the 14 new people until around Jan. 1 in the hopes Mount Airy’s revenue picture might improve by then. That represents a savings of about $600,000 this fiscal year, officials have said.
But based on comments by the city manager, that January timetable needs to be accelerated for particular jobs due to the problems being caused — a move with which board members agreed during Thursday’s meeting.
That topic was not on the agenda for the session, for which the official purpose was to discuss major capital improvements for the city government focusing on building- and equipment-related needs.
Operational issues
At the end of the capital improvements discussion, Jones said she wanted to highlight the personnel needs and how the vacancies are causing difficulties in specific cases, including the public safety areas of police and fire protection.
For example, the Mount Airy Police Department — which has four patrol officer vacancies along with one criminal investigator and a communications officer — is being impacted in several ways, the city manager said.
The desired workload for a detective is 10 to 15 cases, but due to the vacancy this has ballooned to 25 for the remaining investigators.
“Our agency responds to 91 calls per day,” Jones added regarding the police force responsibilities, requiring not only a primary officer but backup assistance. This has decreased training time while increasing overtime costs and burnout, the city manager said.
Fire personnel also are being hampered, with the vacancies in their ranks including that of a lieutenant, who supervises operations at emergency scenes, and one firefighter.
Jones says the department increasingly must rely on part-time firefighters and that the vacancies could affect its ratings and lead to property owners paying more for insurance coverage.
Another problem area cited is the Information Technology (IT) realm, with Jones pointing out that the responsibilities in that department have intensified with COVID-19 due to 24 city employees working remotely from home, creating security concerns surrounding hackers.
“A lot of systems are being held for ransom,” she said of localities with unsecured servers which have been victimized.
“Security is really a big deal.”
Unusual situation
The city manager normally would have authority to hire personnel as she sees fit, but Jones sought permission from the commissioners to do so with the six-month freeze in effect.
“What I’m saying to you now is I might need to do something quicker than January,” she said of filling vacancies deemed critical. “There may be a need in certain areas to start advertising for positions.”
The board gave its blessing for the city manager identifying those and speeding up the hiring process provided budget constraints are met.
“Barbara, use your best judgment,” Commissioner Marie Wood advised Jones. “We need to have employees in good shape.”
In commenting on the reason for the hiring freeze, another board member, Tom Koch, reminded that these are uncertain times forcing elected bodies to take drastic measures that they wouldn’t in a normal year.
“This pandemic was supposed to last 60 to 90 days — and we’re now six months into it,” Koch reminded.
“We’re between a rock and a hard spot,” he added. “And we need to do the best we can.”
