Surry County Most Wanted

August 15, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Kimberly Dawn Reece, 37, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of a Schedule I drug and drug paraphernalia.

• James Brandon Odum, 38, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts of felony larceny.

• Tyler Lyn Cockerham, 22, black male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny.

• Harold Eugene Ritchie, 25, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• David Leon Allen, 46, white male, wanted for felony possession of meth, felony maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling, and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.

• Michelle Victoria Arnder Crotts, 39, white female, wanted for felony possession of meth, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and failure to pay child support.

• Sue Ann Dunn, 43, white female, wanted for felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling, and drug paraphernalia.

• Dakota Gray Browe, 28, white male, wanted for felony possession of stolen goods.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.