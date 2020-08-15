Wayne Farms helps area homebound students

For the first time since 1967, the VFW Labor Day Gun Show and Flea Market in HIllsville, Virginia, will not be held.

This year’s flea market was to be the 53rd annual installment of Hillsville’s biggest event, but officials with the Grover King VFW Post 1115 voted to cancel this year’s show after meeting Friday morning, according to the post’s quartermaster, Gary Adams. The event has been held every year since its humble beginnings before blossoming into what organizers clai is one of the biggest flea markets in the United States, drawing, at its peak, what they say are hundreds of thousands of visitors for the four-day event.

Friday’s decision to cancel the event comes on the heels of state officials stepping in and preventing town leaders from not issuing food vendor and other permits.

On June 10, both Adams and Hillsville Mayor Greg Crowder stated that the 2020 Flea Market would go on as planned, even though other big events in the area such as the Galax Old-Time Fiddlers’ Convention had already cancelled its 2020 date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Things began to change quickly, however, after the Town of Hillsville posted Tuesday on its Facebook page that the town would not be issuing permits or be involved with this year’s show. The town had received notification if it issued such permits, the health department would take action against town officials, including potential misdemeanor charges and civil action.

Hillsville Town Manager Retta Jackson said the state has designated this event as a “festival,” which changed the requirements, meaning the town will no longer be able to issue permits for the event in 2020, although yard sale permits would still be sold to town residents for Labor Day Weekend.

“Public health has always been and continues to be a concern. We have continued selling yard sale permits since the state has moved to Phase 2 and we will continue issuing those permits to town residents,” Jackson said. “We will continue selling yard sale permits throughout the season as usual and that will include the dates of Labor Day. The regulations for the yard sale permits still apply in that property owners are able to get a permit and sell. They will have to follow any mandates or orders from the governor also.”

Even so, organizers of the Bowman Festival and Hundley Flea Market portion of the annual show had already announced they were not participating in this year’s Hillsville Flea Market. That basically left just the VFW lot remaining for a potential show in 2020 before Friday’s decision to cancel.

“Just too much come against us. We couldn’t pull it off,” Adams said Friday following the VFW meeting, noting the post is working with vendors to roll over their payments to next year’s show and holding spaces for those vendors in 2021. “We are working with everybody. We just couldn’t think of a way to pull it off. We had problems with gate workers this year, we had problems with the ROTC this year because the school system couldn’t help us. We had problems with trash pickup, just a lot of our volunteers weren’t able to help us this year. It takes a lot of organizations for us to pull off a flea market and everybody is feeling the effects.”

Area groups to be hurt

As far as the Grover King Post 1115, Adams said the local VFW would be “okay.” He said the post has prepared for such a scenario so that it would be able to survive without its biggest annual fundraiser. While he said the post has been criticized for being “greedy” on social media for trying to hold a flea market this year, Adams wanted the community to know the reasons behind waiting so long to make a decision.

”I hate it for the other people. We are going to survive it, but a lot of people depend on us that will be let down. We have a lot of commitments people don’t think about and that is what bothers me,” Adams said. “We won’t be able to honor our commitments. A lot of people depend on us. I know a lot of people on social media think we are greedy and think we are pocketing that money. We are not. That money comes in and goes right back out. We spend a lot of money in programs, especially with the youth.”

Some of those programs have included providing funds to the Carroll County Touchdown Club (for the high school football program), the high school chorus program, girls’ and boys’ basketball teams, and the JROTC program at CCHS. Adams said at least three churches depend on the VFW show also for funds from the gate. Additionally, he said the Grover King VFW Post uses the funds for veterans in military services, including supporting three service officers in the Department of the VA.

“The list goes on and on,” Adams said. “We gave more money than we made last year out to the community and that is a fact.

Adams said the hope is that the pandemic will have blown over in time for next year’s Memorial Day Flea Market, and certainly in time for next year’s Labor Day show. He said the VFW has no plans of discontinuing the annual show permanently, although he admitted it has not been the moneymaker it has in the past.

“It has declined to, last year we probably made 25% of what we are used to (in the hey day). Online (shopping) has to do a lot with that. A lot of people just don’t go for it like they used to. It is an older generation thing,” Adams said. “But we have been bracing ourselves for something like this. We just figured it would be something else that took it out. We didn’t think it would be the Mount Rogers Health District.”

Before the VFW’s decision to cancel the Flea Market this year, Jeremy Hundley of the Hundley Flea Market (across the road from the VFW post) announced the decision to cancel its portion of the show on Facebook.

“It is with heavy hearts that we must announce that the Labor Day show will indeed be cancelled. Trust me when I say that this hurts us as much as it does any of you, the vendors, or the general public,” Hundley wrote on Hundley Flea Market’s Facebook page. “This was not our decision and is something we worked really hard to avoid. To the public: we will work twice as hard to make sure that Memorial Day and Labor Day are great shows in 2021 and we hope to see you all out in full force. To the vendors: I will begin contacting you guys and issuing refunds either on Friday of this week or on Monday of next week. Any questions or comments, you know that I am always available.”

