Police reports

August 13, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Property damage has occurred in recent days at Hardee’s on Rockford Street, where someone kicked an interior door and shattered its glass, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. An unknown suspect is said to have committed the crime last Saturday morning, with the damage to the glass window estimated at $1,500.

The incident was still under investigation at last report.

• Equipment valued at nearly $1,600 was discovered stolen Monday at the residence of James Willis Lovelace on Brooklen Avenue, where a 40-gallon air compressor and a Stihl leaf blower were taken from a secured storage building.

• Police learned last Saturday of three separate cases at Walmart which collectively involve felonious acts of obtaining property by false pretense along with larceny, shoplifting and trespassing. In each, a known suspect recently stole merchandise from the store and returned it for cash and gift cards totaling $260, according to police records.

Among the items taken were mattress covers, sheet sets, a quilt and a kids’ hanging cocoon. Police records indicate that a party previously banned from Walmart was involved, which would constitute second-degree trespassing.

• Whistlers Cove Apartments was the scene of a break-in and larceny involving a motor vehicle which was discovered on Aug. 2. Items including miscellaneous CDs and coins, a Skybox K9 booster seat, night glasses and an emergency tool kit were stolen from the 2016 Hyundai Accent of Beverly Jean Zeno, a resident of the apartment complex, while the car was in a lot there.

• Scott Wayne Phillips, 42, of 118 E. Wilson St., No. 1, was jailed on July 31 on a charge of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and a separate arrest warrant. Phillips was encountered by police during a domestic situation at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on North Renfro Street and during the investigation allegedly fled from the scene.

He was apprehended a short distance away, on Junction Street near Independence Boulevard, and found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court. Phillips was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,500 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on Oct. 5.

• The larceny of an undisclosed sum of money and a Bank of America debit card from an unsecured 2013 Toyota Corolla was discovered on July 29 on North Main Street near West Pine Street. Robert Lee Ray and Ellen Danielle Ray of Allred Mill Road, who are associated with Whit’s Frozen Custard on North Main, are listed as victims of the crime.

• A car battery valued at $170 was discovered stolen on July 30 from an unsecured 2001 Honda Accord owned by Felicity Monique Butcher of Willow Street. The location of the theft is listed variously in police reports as Butcher’s home and a residence on Welch Road.

• Property belonging to Chilton Home Improvement on East Pine Street was stolen in late July from a home on West Church Street. Miscellaneous lumber was taken along with sheets of oriented strand board (OSB) and J-channel material used around windows and doors. The items’ value was listed at $125.