City councilman criticizes Forest over mask

August 13, 2020 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A mask-wielding Commissioner Ron Niland is pictured at a recent council meeting in Mount Airy, with City Manager Barbara Jones also pictured.

Related Articles

Although Mount Airy councilman Ron Niland is a staunch mask wearer, the facial covering isn’t concealing Niland’s displeasure with a recent appearance here by a candidate for North Carolina governor who was not using one.

Niland is publicly criticizing Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s failure to don a mask during an Aug. 1 campaign swing through Mount Airy to greet supporters.

“And I was disappointed with seeing the pictures in the paper of people standing next to each other, basically hugging and doing all of this, with no social distancing, no masks — no anything,” Niland said of news coverage of that event.

“I think that’s a shame,” the at-large member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners added during a meeting of the board last week.

Niland was speaking at the end of the session, when city officials may offer random comments or concerns about miscellaneous issues, usually focusing on local government matters or other happenings around town.

The first-term board member and former Mount Airy city manager used part of his time to take aim at Forest, a Republican who is trying to unseat Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

“This is not a political statement, I don’t care who it was,” Niland said of Forest, who has been at odds with the governor over his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

“Anybody in that position probably should know better,” the city commissioner said of the lieutenant governor, “and knows the facts and knows that we’re all at risk and we’re in this together and we can beat it if we work together.”

“So I just want to say that I was disappointed in that,” Niland said of the absence of masks during Forest’s recent visit, an issue that has been highlighted during the gubernatorial campaign.

GOP official responds

Surry County Republican Party Chairman Mark Jones released a statement this week addressing the mask vs. no-mask debate, including the scene at Forest’s appearance here earlier this month.

“In recent weeks, Dan Forest and other Republican candidates have come under attack for the dreaded sin of ‘not wearing a mask,’” Jones acknowledges in the statement.

“Additionally, I was recently questioned about why most attendees at an outdoor Surry County Republican Party event were not wearing masks,” he added, with the word outdoor used in all-caps.

The local GOP chairman believes a matter of personal choice is involved.

“Wearing a mask is an individual decision, so you would have to ask each and every person,” Jones’ statement continues.

“Many of us believe wearing masks is not supported by science — there are multiple articles in medical journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine, that indicate masks are ineffective.”

A requirement issued by Gov. Cooper that everyone wear a mask statewide is “little more than a recommendation in reality,” according to Jones.

“Many of us believe forced mask wearing is unconstitutional under the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Surry County Republican Party believes in freedom, liberty and science. Therefore, we support an individual’s right to decide for themselves whether or not they wear a mask.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Related Articles