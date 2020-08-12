City greenway garners state DOT award

The movie industry has its Oscar awards and television the Emmys — then there are also the Grammy and Tony, along with something called the Mobi Award, which Mount Airy has won thanks to its Granite City Greenway.
This involves a Phase 3 connector project for the local trail system capturing first-place honors in the Rural division of the 2020 Mobi Awards, given by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Launched in 2019, the awards program recognizes projects across the state that help transform multimodal transportation, which refers to having or using a variety of modes or methods to accomplish mobility — hence the name Mobi.
Projects awarded are deemed to be improving the economy and enhancing the quality of life in North Carolina communities.
The winning projects were required to combine the use of at least two transportation modes such as aviation, bicycle, pedestrian, ferry, public transportation, rail and roadway. More than 60 projects competed for this year’s DOT Mobi Awards, evaluated by a five-judge panel.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those honors were bestowed virtually by state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette, Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Julie White and N.C. Board of Transportation Chairman Mike Fox during a ceremony earlier this month.
Example for others
Only one winner, including the Granite City Greenway, was chosen in each of five competition categories — Rural, Urban, Tourism, Innovation and Most Voted Project — along with nine honorable mention selections among those divisions.
The Granite City Greenway project’s winning of the Mobi Award for the best rural multimodal transportation project in the state was hailed as “great news” by Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis.
“Greenway development continues to be a huge asset for our city and the Granite City Greenway has become a tourist destination for many,” Lewis added regarding its multi-dimensional value including both physical fitness and economic development.
The Granite City Greenway is becoming more and more known locally and at the state level and they wanted to recognize us,” the park and rec director explained.
“We get calls from other communities that want to tour our greenway and are amazed when they get here. We have a gold mine in Mount Airy and with continued development it can be a regional destination for individuals and future events.”
The greenway caters to bicyclists, walkers and runners, extending nearly seven continuous miles from West Lebanon Street to loop around the southern part of town and then north to Riverside Park. Another 1.2-mile leg is planned from its present ending point there northward to the area of South Data Inc. on Technology Lane off Riverside Drive.
Phase 3 of the greenway network, for which Mount Airy won the Mobi Award, is a 2.2-mile connector completed in 2016 linking the Lovill and Ararat greenways that earlier had been constructed independently of each other.
The project provides people with non-motorized mobility opportunities and bicycle, pedestrian and transit connectivity by access to a park-and-ride lot.
It was nominated for the Mobi Award by the Northwest Piedmont Rural Planning Organization.
“There were many very well-qualified projects to choose from, so you should be very proud of yourselves,” Carter Spradling, a planner for the Piedmont Triad Regional Council in Kernersville, wrote Mount Airy officials concerning the winning entry.
Honorable mention in the Rural category went to REACH Transit in Shelby and the Surf City Topsail Island Bridge Connector.
“Whether we’re building bike and walking paths, making it more convenient for people to use public transportation or finding new ways to safely accommodate travelers on our highways, multimodal projects are an important piece of our transportation present and future,” Boyette, the state transportation secretary, said in a statement.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.