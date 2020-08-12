Next two cruise-ins, ‘moonshine’ event cancelled

If not for all the other public gatherings it has undermined locally, one might think COVID-19 has a particular dislike for automotive-related events — including continuing to stall a monthly cruise-in series in downtown Mount Airy.

“We’re going to have to call it off again for this month,” Downtown Business Association President Phil Marsh said Tuesday in disclosing the fate of a Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In sponsored by the group. It normally would be on tap for this coming Saturday if not for the pandemic.

Also, no September cruise-in will be held, as part of a popular series scheduled on the third Saturdays of each month from June through October, accompanied by muscle cars, vintage automobiles and other unique rides invading the central business district.

In addition to those events, the DBA president expressed disappointment Tuesday over the related cancellation of the second-annual Mount Airy Moonshine and Racers Reunion which had been scheduled for Sept. 12.

“That event would have really been big this year,” Marsh lamented regarding the gathering that was to involve the downtown area being filled with vintage dirt track race cars and moonshine transports. An autograph session also was planned with legendary drivers and NASCAR Hall of Famers, along with an old-fashioned bluegrass jam session.

Another highlight was to include those with race cars having the option to take a lap around an old dirt course on Race Track Road outside of town.

Now fans must wait until September 2021 for the Mount Airy Moonshine and Racers Reunion.

“That event’s really going to grow,” Marsh predicted, based on the interest generated for the inaugural reunion in 2019.

Cruise-in, other plans

While the racing/moonshine event is a definite no-go for this year, the Downtown Business Association president is holding out hope for being able to resurrect the cruise-in series to some degree.

“Well, I’m hoping it will break loose so we can have at least one or two anyway,” Marsh said of an ongoing ban on public gatherings, coinciding with Gov. Roy Cooper extending a Phase Two state reopening plan until Sept. 11.

That would include a regularly scheduled cruise-in on Oct. 17 and one on some other date to be determined, with the June, July, August and September events having been scrapped.

“It’s a bad situation,” Marsh said of the continuing disruption posed by the COVID-19 health threat that in addition to the cruise-ins prevented an annual Independence Day parade from occurring downtown.

But he and other officials are seeking to salvage two other attractions later in the year there, a trick-or-treat event on Halloween traditionally involving downtown businesses and the annual Mount Airy Christmas Parade.

“If nothing else, maybe we can set up on the street and give candy away and let people come by in their cars or something like that,” Marsh said of the Halloween component.

