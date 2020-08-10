Drier weather dominates in recent weeks

August 10, 2020
Staff Report

It’s unusual for Mount Airy to experience two straight months of below-normal rainfall, but even with that occurrence in June and July this area remains well above average precipitation-wise for the year as a whole.

After one of the wettest Mays on record here, June was decidedly on the dry side, with 3.41 inches measured at F.G. Doggett Water Plant, the city’s official weather-monitoring station. Much of that came on a single day, June 17, when a 1.14-inch downpour transpired.

The June total was more than an inch below normal for the sixth month of the year with an all-time local average of 4.44 inches. Weather records have been kept in Mount Airy since 1924.

June’s breakdown from the water plant showed that measurable precipitation was noted on 12 of its 30 days.

Local precipitation output had a bit of a rebound in July, with 4.39 inches logged by F.G. Doggett personnel, but still was below the average figure locally for July (4.90).

Last month matched June in terms of having 12 days of measurable rainfall, with the most occurring on a single day, 1.25 inches, logged for July 11.

For the year, through July 31, precipitation was 31.3 percent, or 9.1 inches, above normal in Mount Airy, 38.16 inches compared to 29.06.

Temps vary

June was cooler than normal, while July was warmer, monthly breakdowns from the water plant further reveal.

A cool spell in early June which produced the low reading for the month of 45 degrees, on both June 1-2, contributed to an average temperature for the period of 70.2 degrees, compared to the all-time norm for Mount Airy of 71.9.

The monthly low was joined just two days later by a 91-degree reading that took maximum-temperature honors for June.

But July was hotter than usual, with the mercury averaging 76.8 degrees, bettering the all-time local average for the seventh month of the year, 75.5, by more than one degree.

The month’s high of 93 degrees was recorded for July 20, while the low of 59 was shared by both July 12-13.

Fog was reported on 13 days last month and six in June.