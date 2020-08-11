Machining class set to begin

August 11, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

Surry Community College will offer Machining Technology I starting next week with three class times. Classes will be held in Dobson and in Yadkinville. For more information or to register, call 336-386-3618.

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be offering three sections of Machining Technology I classes starting in August.

The first one will be offered Monday through Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. and Friday from 2 to 4 p.m., Aug. 17 through Dec. 14. The second one will be offered on Monday and Wednesday from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Aug. 17 through Dec. 9. Both of these classes will be held at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

The third opportunity to take the class will be on Monday and Wednesday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and on Friday from 8 to 10 a.m., Aug. 17 through Dec. 14 at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. The class will cost $183.

This course introduces machining operations as they relate to the metalworking industry. Topics include machine shop safety, measuring tools, lathes, drilling machines, saws, milling machines, bench grinders, and layout instruments. Upon completion, students should be able to safely perform the basic operations of measuring, layout, drilling, sawing, turning, and milling.

“Salaries for machinists average $19.03 an hour with a yearly salary averaging $39,570 according to information obtained from O*NET, www.onetcenter.org.,” the college said. “Salaries may vary for reasons including but not limited to years of experience, place of employment, and specific occupations within each industry.”

Surry Community College can assist students with job search, job applications, and resumes.

Virginia residents pay the same tuition rate as North Carolina students for this Workforce Training course. There are grants and scholarship opportunities available to help pay for many of the courses. Complete the form at surry.edu/funding to check eligibility.

For more information or to register for a class, call 336-386-3618 or email pilotcenter@surry.edu, or register online at surry.edu.