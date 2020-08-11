Pilot swears in new town commissioner

Commissioner Kim Quinn, seen listening to the mayor speak, did not file for office last month and will not be on the ballot in the November election.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — An outgoing commissioner has left office four months early, giving her replacement a jump on learning the job.
Last month when the filing period was open for the Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners, the two women up for election chose not to run, and only two people filed for those seats, making the election all but a formality.
On Monday night, the Pilot board accepted the resignation of one of those two commissioners, Hilda Willis, and swore into office a newcomer, Rachel Gilley Collins.
“As of Aug. 1 I will no longer remain eligible to be on the board,” states a letter from Willis that Town Manager Michael Boaz read to the officials.
“I’d been looking for a place to live in town for about nine months, with no satisfaction. I located something that will work for me. It is so close and yet too far to remain in my position as commissioner.”
She said her new home will be near Pilot Mountain Middle School, just outside the town limits.
“I’ve enjoyed my experience serving the role of commissioner in large part because of the others on the team,” she wrote. “If at all possible, I’d like to be considered for any of the committees that allow county residents to participate.”
“We absolutely want to thank Commissioner Willis for her service,” said Mayor Evan Cockerham. It was his original seat that she took over.
Cockerham was elected commissioner four years ago. Two years ago then-Mayor Dwight Atkins said he wouldn’t seek reelection. Cockerham ran for the seat and won, so he had to give up his commissioner spot.
Hilda Willis was appointed to fill the remaining two years of that 2016-20 term.
“I think her search for a house, a place to live, underscores our need for continued growth in residential in our community,” said the mayor. “I know from personal experience it’s a difficult task to find adequate housing, affordable housing in Pilot Mountain.
“A lot of folks don’t know how confined our municipal borders are and how difficult it can be to find a place to live in the city limits. I know she wanted to continue her service to the town.”
After accepting Willis’ resignation, Cockerham said the town had two candidates readily available for appointment: Collins and the former mayor, Dwight Atkins, who decided to return to local politics after a two-year break.
They were the only two people to file for office with two open spots: the seats of Willis and Commissioner Kim Quinn, who announced in May that she would not be seeking office again, saying she didn’t have the free time to dedicate to the job.
Since Atkins already has board experience, Cockerham suggested Collins be nominated to Willis’ post so she could start learning the role now before being sworn in this December.
Collins, 48, was in attendance at the meeting in Town Hall.
The Pilot Mountain native said after filing last month, “I want to work with the citizens and to be a conduit to help them, be a representative honestly.”
“I didn’t set out to change things or upset the apple cart. I think we’ve had a lot of good things that have happened in the last several years.” She said she wants to continue that momentum the town has going forward.
Collins was sworn in and took part in the meeting.
When it came to the section of the agenda where the board members can bring up points, Commissioner Scott Needham said he wanted to thank Willis for her time on the board. He was happy that she joined the team.
“I really value her commitment to serve,” he said.
Quinn said she echoed that sentiment and wanted to congratulate Collins on her new title of commissioner.
“I’ve already had people complaining about stuff,” Collins replied, bringing laughs around the room.
“I’d like to thank y’all for letting me join,” Collins said to the board members. “I look forward to serving the town and working with you guys. I also want to thank Commissioner Willis for her commitment to the town. I do love the town, so I hope that what I lack in experience, I have that for sure.”
