Auto body repair courses set

August 10, 2020 Mount Airy News Business, News 0

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be offering four auto body repair classes Aug 17-Dec. 17. The first class will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A second offering will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Students may also choose a four-day-per-week option meeting Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In addition, an evening course will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m. All four classes will be held at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. The class will cost $198.

This course introduces safety, equipment, structural damage analysis, and damage repairs. Topics include shop safety, design and construction, structural analysis and measurement, equipment, structural glass, repair techniques, and other related topics. Upon completion, students should be able to analyze and perform repairs to a vehicle that has received light/moderate structural damage.

Career options in this field can include collision repair technician, collision refinish prep technician, collision estimator, automotive paint technician, automotive retail sales associate, sheet metal body and frame technician, and refinish sales associate.

“Salaries for these positions average $18.68 an hour with a yearly salary of about $38,850 according to information obtained from O*NET, www.onetcenter.org,” the college said in announcing the classes “Salaries may vary for reasons including but not limited to years of experience, place of employment, and specific occupations within each industry.”

Virginia residents will pay the same tuition rate as North Carolina students for this Workforce Training course. There are grants and scholarship opportunities available to help pay for many of the courses. Complete the form at surry.edu/funding to check eligibility. Surry Community College can assist students with job search, job applications, and resumes.

For more information or to register for a class, call 336-386-3618 or email pilotcenter@surry.edu or register online at surry.edu.