Fast food, power companies still profitable

August 9, 2020 John Peters II Business, News 0
Staff and wire reports

Wendy’s

Wendy’s last week reported second-quarter net income of $24.9 million, or 11 cents per share. That was down from $32.4 million, or 14 cents per share for the same quarter a year ago, but slightly ahead of what some analysts had projected.

Removing one-time charges, the adjusted earnings per share was 12 cents, ahead of the 11 cents per share many analysts had forecast.

Total revenue for the fast food chain was $402.3 million, down from $435.3 million during the same period a year ago.

Year to date, Wendy’s net income stood at $39.3 million in 2020, down sharply from $64.3 million a year earlier, while total revenue for the first half of 2020 stood at $650.6 million, down from $676.8 million during the first half of 2019.

The fast food company, with multiple locations in Surry County, declared a per share dividend of 5 cents, payable on Sept. 15 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 1.

“I continue to be extremely proud of, and humbled by, the tireless efforts and dedication from our employees, franchisees and supplier partners across the globe as we successfully manage through COVID-19,” President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Penegor said when the results were released. “Our business and restaurant economic model continue to show incredible resilience as we build momentum with U.S. same-restaurant sales accelerating to high-single digit growth in July, driven by the continued strength of our breakfast and digital businesses.”

Yum Brands

Yum Brands, owner of Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC, and other businesses, recently reported its second quarter and year-to-date financial results.

For the second quarter, which ended June 30, the company reported net income at $206 million, or 67 cents per share, down from $289 million, or 92 cents per share, during the same period a year earlier. Total revenue for the quarter stood at $1.19 billion, down from $1.31 billion a year earlier.

For the first six months of the year, net income was $289 million, 94 cents per share, nearly half of the $551 million, $1.75 per share, from a year earlier.

“While second-quarter results were meaningfully impacted by COVID-19, I couldn’t be prouder of how our brands adapted with remarkable agility, leveraging consumer insights and digitally enabled off-premise capabilities to adjust operations, menu options and marketing across the globe,” said David Giggs, CEO. “Digital sales were a big driver of the dramatic improvement in sales from the initial impact of COVID-19.”

AEP

American Electric Power Co., which supplies electric service to most customers in both Carroll and Patrick counties in Virginia, reported last week operating earnings were up in the quarter which ended June 30.

Operating revenue stood at $533.5 million for the quarter, $1.08 per share, up from $493.6 million, or $1 per share, during the same period in 2019. Year to date the company has experienced operating revenue of $1.03 billion, or $2.10 per share, down from $1.07 billion, or $2.19 per share a year earlier.

Earlier the company had declared a 70 cents per share case dividend, payable Sept. 10 to stockholders of record on Aug. 10.

“Our employees have done an amazing job protecting themselves and our customers over the past five months as we’ve kept power flowing, responded to storms and adjusted to a new normal of nearly 12,000 employees working remotely,” said said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer.

”In the last few months, we’ve focused on outreach to our customers, providing resources and payment options to help them manage the economic impacts of the pandemic. While adjusting to the challenges of the pandemic, we still made significant progress on our long-term strategy to diversify our generation mix in the second quarter. We received all necessary approvals to move forward with the $2 billion North Central wind projects that will provide renewable energy for our customers in Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Additionally, we retired the last generating unit at our coal-fueled Conesville Plant in Ohio.