RSVP volunteers recognized

August 9, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

Henry Hutchens, inside the car, shows off the plaque he received for volunteering the most hours in the Yadkin County RSVP program. No identification for the woman standing next to him was supplied to The Mount Airy News.

<p>Barbara George, along with an unidentified woman, receives her award for volunteering the most hours for the Surry County RSVP program.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>RSVP volunteers were recognized for their work with a series of drive-through thank-you events.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Yadkin Valley Economic Development District Inc. Senior Services team recently held nine drive-through volunteer recognition events to honor those involved in the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). This program is designed for anyone 55 or older to be involved in volunteering in the community.

Recognitions were held at the Jones Family Resource Center — including volunteers from the Mount Airy Nutrition Site and Senior Center, Lyn’s Medical Loan Closet, Surry Baptist Association, and the Mount Airy Public Library; Pilot Mountain Nutrition Site and Senior Center; Foothills Food Pantry; Staples Food Pantry; American Red Cross; Yadkin Valley Nutrition Site and Senior Center; Yadkin County Nutrition Site and Senior Center; Yadkin Christian Ministries; and East Bend Nutrition Site and Senior Center.

These recognition events were held in lieu of the annual Volunteer Recognition Banquet that was scheduled to occur in April but was cancelled due to COVID-19. RSVP has more th an 150 active volunteers serving in Surry and Yadkin counties. These volunteers logged more th an 20,500 hours of service from April 2019 to March 2020.

Volunteers were invited to attend the event at the site where they serve, or the one most convenient for them. Each volunteer received a certificate, insulated tote, pen and notepad, as well as a treat bag filled with fresh fruit, a pie, and some peppermints.

Two plaques were given to honor the volunteers who had the most hours served, one for Surry County and one for Yadkin County. Barbara George received the award for Surry County having volunteered 1,743 hours for the year. The Yadkin County recipient was Henry Hutchens with a total of 1,185 hours served for the year.

Anyone interested in volunteering opportunities should call RSVP manager Emily Mauck at 336-415-4247.