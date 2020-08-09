Earthquake strikes Alleghany County

Most powerful NC quake in more than a century

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Many Surry County residents found their world rattled just a bit for a few moments this morning, when a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck just outside of Sparta shortly after 8 a.m. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said this is the most powerful earthquake to strike North Carolina in more than a century and the strongest on the East Coast in nearly a decade.

The quake, according to the US Geological Survey, was felt in a seven-state area that includes North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia. It was the fourth quake to strike the area in less than 24 hours — the USGS said on its website this morning that the earthquake was preceded by at least “four small foreshocks ranging from M 2.1-2.6, beginning about 25 hours prior to the main shock.

Hundreds of people in Surry County and the surrounding area have reported on Facebook and elsewhere they felt the quake this morning. In Sparta, a number of media reports show minor damage in the area, mostly in the form of some cracks in foundations, chimney damage, and broken dishes that were shaken from their cabinets.

“Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two,” the website said.

The agency said a magnitude 5.2 quake struck an area in the Great Smoky Mountains in 1916, roughly 60 miles from where Sunday’s quake occurred. The largest recent earthquake to affect the East Cost was the magnitude 5.8 event centered in Mineral, Virginia on Aug. 23, 2011. That earthquake was felt widely along the East Coast, including around Surry County, and caused slight damage around the epicenter..