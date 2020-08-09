Hospital opens site to do COVID testing

August 9, 2020 John Peters II News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

The newly opened Northern Outreach Laboratory is located on the corner of Worth Street, closest to Rockford Street, and across the street from the Northern Regional Hospital Emergency Department. The office is next door to Affordable Wellness.

Related Articles

Northern Regional Hospital has opted to open an outreach laboratory across the street from the hospital’s emergency department, where it now will be doing its COVID-19 testing.

”The site is for the collection of specimens only and is not a clinic to be evaluated by a physician,” according to a statement released by Ashly Lancaster, director of marketing for the hospital. “Patients may come for a COVID-19 test, with or without symptoms.”

She said the outreach site will not be testing for antibodies, nor are the workers there administering rapid tests.

“As of Friday morning, the return of test results is averaging three to five days,” she said.

In addition to walk-ins, Northern is utilizing the outreach location to test pre-surgical patients and those sent from other area medical clinics who may be out of test kits. Insurance is accepted and there are options available for those without insurance.

“We do ask for anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to call the number on the door when they arrive and someone will instruct them on entering the office.”

She said there are several reasons the hospital has opted to move testing from the emergency department to the facility.

“Until now, we have had to send all of our pre-surgery patients to our emergency department to be tested for COVID several days prior to their surgery date, as it is required for them to test negative prior to elective surgical procedures. Having this location available for those patients is quicker, easier, and more convenient for them,” she said.

Lancaster said the hospital, during July, averaged administering between 50 and 60 tests a day.

“There are a growing number of people who have been exposed at their place of work, at home, etc. and are seeking a test for reassurance, to return to work, or to travel, even if they do not have symptoms,” she said, adding that in the first week of operation for the center, “the majority of our patients have been asymptomatic.”

The climb in the number of tests is reflected, at least in part, in the continuing climb of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area. As of Saturday, the Virginia Department of Health and Human Services reported Surry County had 928 cases, with 9 deaths. Figures from neighboring counties include: Forsyth with 5,213 with 52 deaths; Yadkin County with 532 cases and 6 deaths; Wilkes with 792 cases and 11 deaths, and Alleghany County with 162 cases and no deaths. Across the border in Virginia the figures are 327 cases, with 13 deaths in Carroll County, 346 with 24 deaths in Galax, 152 cases with 5 deaths in Grayson County, and 154 cases with four deaths in Patrick County.

The newly opened Northern Outreach Laboratory is located on the corner of Worth Street, closest to Rockford Street, and across the street from the Northern Regional Hospital Emergency Department. The office is next door to Affordable Wellness and is open from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday – Friday.

Related Articles