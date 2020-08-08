Surry County Sheriff Reports

August 8, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

Julian Leon Rawley II, 24, of Carolina Court, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons June 18 charging him with second-degree trespassing, dated June 12. The complainant is Cathy Brim of Mount Airy. He was given an Aug. 20 court date.

Rawley also has an Aug. 31 court date to face charges of possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia and also resisting an officer.

On Sept. 2 the charges are felony larceny and felony financial card theft.

In May 2018 Rawley was charged with two counts of violating a restraining order. On Sept. 19, 2018, law enforcement says he ran over his girlfriend after she walked out of their house during an argument, inflicting serious injury.

A month later the sheriff’s office arrested four people who allegedly were in the car with Rawley at the time of the accident. They were each charged with a felony count of being a passenger and fleeing an accident that resulted in injury.

Only a month and a half after these other charges were filed, warrants were taken out on Rawley for new charges: assault on a female and assault by pointing a gun, both dated Dec. 4, 2018.

In November 2019 Rawley was convicted of felony hit and run and given a suspended sentence and probation.

Jacob Anthony Boyd, 26, of Cedar Ridge Road, Mount Airy, was stopped June 3 on West Pine Street, Mount Airy, and served with three warrants: felony habitual larceny for the Mount Airy Police Department, felony possession of stolen goods, and misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a July 30 court date.

Anthony Lavon Depree White, 33, of Smith Landing Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest June 3 for failure to appear in court Feb. 26 on an unspecified charge. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and a July 26 court date.

In 2008 White was convicted in Cumberland County of possession with intent to sell marijuana. He was given a suspended sentence that was later activated. He served three and a half months in prison.

In September 2012 he was convicted in Dobson of felony selling a Schedule II drug and felony possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug. He was given a suspended sentence, but after another drug conviction the following year, the sentence was activated, and he served seven and a half months in prison.

That 2013 conviction was for two counts of felony selling a Schedule II drug, three counts of possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug, two counts of felony maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle, and drug paraphernalia. This added another 10 months onto the 7½ he was already serving, so he was in prison from March 2013 to September 2014.

In February 2017 he again was convicted of felony selling a Schedule II drug and felony possession of a Schedule II drug. He served 10 months in prison.

Amanda Ashley Hunter, 27, of Bear Creek Church Road, Dobson, was served a warrant June 7, charging her with possession of stolen goods, dated April 29. She was given a $500 unsecured bond and a June 24 court date.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.