Small Business Center expanding

August 8, 2020 Mount Airy News Business, News 0

DOBSON — The Small Business Center at Surry Community College has announced the expansion in its business counseling services.

The center is offering free counseling services to local small business owners affected by the COVID-19 economic crisis. This effort will expand counseling to more than 40 different categories that are uniquely suited for small businesses in Surry and Yadkin counties.

“Local businesses are currently experiencing multiple challenges in every aspect of owning and operating a business in this period of economic crisis. Counseling services provided by the SBC are intended to help local business owners meet these many challenges,” says Mark Harden, director of the Small Business Center. “Consulting services include accounting, finance, legal, marketing, branding, e-commerce, social media, technology, website design, employee matters, business planning and numerous other topics. Applicants will have access to local experts. All SBC confidential counseling is free up to the prescribed limits by the SBC and will be offered remotely if requested.

In direct response to the COVID-19 economic crisis, North Carolina’s General Assembly passed H1043, providing grants to Small Business Centers with the express goal of providing free or low-cost counseling services to businesses negatively affected by COVID-19. The expanded counseling has been made possible by these grants and enables the SBC to provide free counseling, coaching, information and resources to local small business owners who are struggling to remain in business due to the pandemic.

The SBC can also fund the use of local professionals, other than the SBC counselors, for specialized counseling and services needed by individual business owners.

“This health crisis has been detrimental for so many of our local small businesses, and many are struggling to figure out how to remain in business,” explains Harden. “Pandemic relief funding has allowed the SBC to hire more counselors and expand the extent of our counseling services to local businesses in order to help them survive during these challenging times.”

Interested businesses are encouraged to apply by visiting www.surry.edu/sbc and click on the “Request Confidential Counseling” button. Businesses needing assistance with COVID-19 business issues can also contact Dale Badgett, Small Business Center counselor at 336-386-3445 or badgettdd@surry.edu. Any in-person counselling will follow social distancing protocols.