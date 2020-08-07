Members appointed to key city boards

Mount Airy residents have been appointed or reappointed to three different advisory groups and commissions that have a hand in aspects of local life ranging from planning growth to preservation and even death.

These include the Mount Airy Planning Board, the city Historic Preservation Commission and the Cemetery Trustees Board.

One of the appointments was approved during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners,Thursday afternoon, when Carroll Hooker was named to the Mount Airy Historic Preservation Commission.

It is a nine-member citizen board that advises the commissioners on historic landmark and property designations and functions as a design review board for proposed changes to the exterior of such properties and structures.

Members of the commission must be qualified based on interest or experience in history, architecture, archaeology or related fields.

Hooker is replacing Amanda Yarboro, who resigned from the preservation group, leading to a recommendation for his appointment.

The new appointee is to serve out the remainder of Yarboro’s term that expires on June 20, 2021.

Hooker, 70, is a retiree whose background includes serving as facilities director at the RidgeCrest retirement community for more than 18 years, according to bio information.

He also has been self-employed, running a wallpaper-installation business, in addition to working as a paramedic with the Surry County Emergency Medical Service for 10-plus years.

During the commissioners’ last meeting on July 16, Joseph Zalescik was appointed to the Mount Airy Planning Board.

This was necessitated by board member David Jones relocating outside the city limits and therefore no longer being eligible to serve on that group.

Zalescik was approved to complete the unexpired term of Jones ending on Oct. 31, 2022. No bio information was available for him.

The Mount Airy Planning Board is an advisory group to the city commissioners which analyzes present and emerging land-development trends and activities. It makes recommendations on plans, policies and ordinances designed to maximize opportunities for growth while promoting public health, safety, morals and welfare.

That group has nine members.

Also in July, three members of the Cemetery Trustees Board whose terms have expired were reappointed, Dr. John Crane, Ivy Sheppard and Bill Rountree.

They each were approved for new four-year terms ending on March 1, 2024.

The Cemetery Trustees Board is a five-member body that oversees the municipal-owned Oakdale Cemetery.

