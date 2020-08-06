Board puts brakes on Market Street closing

While generally supporting the creation of the proposed Market Street Entertainment District, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners decided Thursday afternoon that a public hearing should be conducted before it becomes reality.
That plan, introduced to the board last month by Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison of the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc., calls for closing a portion of Market Street on weekends during warmer months to establish a pedestrian-only area.
This would include the moving of picnic tables in and out of the closed section — from near Market Street’s halfway point south to Franklin Street — to allow outdoor dining, with open containers of alcoholic beverages there another part of the proposal.
The once-rundown Market Street has undergone a major transformation in recent years and is now home to six businesses, including two craft beer/restaurant operations that draw much night life.
Morrison said last month that the proposed entertainment district was aimed at increasing business opportunities for dining establishments impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“This project is a result of COVID-19,” the Main Street coordinator reiterated Thursday afternoon when presenting a final plan for commissioner approval, “but also a result of the increased residential (use) in the area.”
That includes nearby condominium and apartment dwellers for whom the entertainment district would serve as “a living room, if you will,” added Morrison, saying Mount Airy Downtown is looking out for both residential and business stakeholders.
Under the plan tweaked since last month, the affected portion of Market Street would be closed to traffic from 4 p.m. on Fridays to 9 p.m. on Sundays from March 1 through Dec. 1.
This would coincide with an ordinance change to allow the consumption of malt beverages or unfortified wine in the entertainment district, which the commissioners also were asked to approve Thursday afternoon as part of the overall plan.
Police Chief Dale Watson said the open-container provision and the closing of part of Market Street are considered a package deal.
Morrison says the area would not just serve as an outdoors dining venue or “beer garden,” but be available for additional programming such as food truck events, artistic and farmers’ market activities. “I want this to be community space,” she advised.
“We’re thinking we would like to start this on Sept. 4,” Morrison said, and maintain the district for a trial period to see how it works.
Public hearing approved
Commissioner Jon Cawley, whose suggestion last month to lengthen the weekend closures from an initial April through October period was incorporated into the final proposal, said Thursday he likes the idea of a pedestrian-only area.
However, both Cawley and Commissioner Tom Koch said they had both been contacted by some business owners on Market Street who are opposed to the entertainment district and related closures.
“I can’t support this until the people who put their business there…are satisfied,” he said.
“Other than that, I‘m happy with it,” Cawley commented.
This led to a suggestion by Tom Koch to hold a public forum to allow interested parties to weigh in on the plan. It later prompted a motion by Commissioner Steve Yokeley that a public hearing be held instead — which he explained would be more formal.
The board voted 5-0 to set the hearing for its next meeting on Aug. 20 to allow citizens to be heard on the issue.
“Before we make an arbitrary decision, let’s give them a chance to talk to us,” Koch reasoned.
One person made her opinion known during a public forum portion of Thursday’s meeting. Maria Kriska, an owner of Thirsty Souls Community Brewing on Market Street, said she believes the entertainment district would be “very beneficial” to the local restaurant industry.
Morrison, who said she supported the idea of a hearing, acknowledged the opposition of some to the plan, saying Mount Airy Downtown rarely achieves a “complete consensus” from every property owner on projects undertaken.
As for Market Street, the coordinator said steps were incorporated to address the concerns of business operators opposing the proposal, including making sure the roadway would not be blocked in front of their establishments.
Based on material presented last month, a 15-minute parking and loading zone turnaround area would be created to benefit retail and service entities.
The commissioners did give their OK Thursday for a small vehicular alleyway behind Thirsty Souls Community Brewing to be converted into a permanent pedestrian area as part of the overall changeover.
It will be called “Melva’s Alley” in memory of Melva Houston, an internationally known singer who resided in Mount Airy before losing a battle with cancer earlier this year.
Also approved was the painting of crosswalk and other areas on Market Street.
