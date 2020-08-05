State of Virginia halts Hillsville gun show

August 5, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
Staff Report

HILLSVILLE, Va. — The state of Virginia has intervened on one of the biggest draws in Southwest Virginia.

A classification change by the Virginia Department of Health has left the town of Hillsville unable to issue permits for the Grover King VFW Post 1115 Labor Day Flea Market and Gun Show.

As of the last meeting of county officials in July, the supervisors learned that the state would not allow food vendors at the event. Still at that time no decision had been made on the fate of the annual show in the hopes that Gov. Ralph Northam would ease rules again by the start of September.

However, on Tuesday, the town posted a notice on its website that it had received a warning from the state not to issue permits under threat of criminal charges.

The website states, “The Town of Hillsville will not be issuing permits or having involvement in this year’s Labor Day Flea Market due to the receipt of a letter from the Virginia Department of Health.”

The website then quotes the letter as saying, “Please be advised if you continue with the planned event without meeting the requirements of Executive Order 67, the CCHD (Carroll County Health Department) will seek enforcement action … including Class 1 criminal misdemeanor charges and civil injunctive relief.”

Town Manager Retta Jackson said the state has designated this event as a “festival,” which changed the state requirements.

According to the Virginia Governor’s website, Executive Order 67 outlines restrictions for entertainment and amusement businesses.

“The total number of attendees (including both participants and spectators) cannot exceed the lesser of 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy, if applicable, or 1,000 persons.” The order reminds businesses they must comply with the “Guidelines for All Business Sectors” and the sector-specific rules.

According to The Carroll News, members of the Hillsville VFW post were scheduled to meet Friday to make a final decision on whether to have their portion of what would have been the 53rd-annual gun show and flea market.