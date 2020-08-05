Westfield News

August 5, 2020 John Peters II News 0
By Jane Nunn Special to The News

This year has been hard on everyone. Winter is coming and things get worse — heating bills, medical bills, travel back and forth for treatments. Oftentimes people have to ask for help and we want to help whenever we can.

At Rock House Ruritan Club, on 2889 Hwy. 268 East in Pinnacle, our two main fundraisers have had to be canceled. We are having a huge yard sale on Aug. 7-8 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. We need your help. Baked goods will be available — help us help our neighbors.

Happy birthday to Randy Pack, Patrick Inman and Melissa Carter.

“Martin Luther on Trial,” a play, was shown at Brown Mountain Baptist Church. It was informative and had great actors.

Gloria Smith, Yvonne Love, Sylvia Fagg, Sandra Stevens and I enjoyed a meal in The Big Creek Lodge Restaurant at Luna Trails in Westfield to celebrate my birthday. Sylvia and Yvonne purchased my lunch; Gloria, Yvonne, Sylvia and Sandra brought birthday cards and they all made me feel loved. They are awesome friends and I want to thank them for a special birthday gift of friendship. The restaurant is serving dinner on Thursday, lunch and dinner on Friday, and breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturday and Sunday. The food was very good.

Prayers for Novella Adams. She is recovering from surgery at her home.

Please continue to pray for healing and all of those that have been affected by COVID-19.

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.