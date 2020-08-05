Mount Airy Police Reports

August 5, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Brannock and Hiatt Furniture and an employee of that store were victimized in a recent theft involving property valued at hundreds of dollars, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The incident occurred on July 28 at a Brannock and Hiatt warehouse on Galloway Street, where miscellaneous hand tools and a camouflage tool bag were taken by two unknown suspects after they broke into a 2004 Chevrolet Express Cutaway van. The loss totaled $700. In addition to the business, Brannock and Hiatt employee Frank Clarence Ceasar of Ceasar Lane is listed as a victim of the crime.

• A power tool valued at $100, owned by Eric Salernitan of Gemstone Lane, was stolen from the back of his 2020 Tao Tao scooter on July 28 while at the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shopping center on North Renfro Street. It was identified as a DeWalt 18-volt Sawzall, yellow and black in color.

• The Speedway convenience store on Rockford Street was the scene of a larceny on the night of July 28, which involved a known suspect going behind the counter and stealing two packages of Newport 100s cigarettes valued at $11.

• Police were told on July 26 that a pair of $500 tennis shoes, which city police records indicate are of the Nike Air brand and black, red and white in color, had been discovered stolen from the front porch of owner Cheryl L. Grant on Mitchell Street.

• Cassie Ann Davis, 42, of 285 Alicia Lane, was charged with possession of stolen goods, identified as a license plate, on July 25 after officers investigated an alarm call at the Sheetz convenience store, which led to the tag’s discovery.

Also during that investigation, Rachel Nicole Chamberlain, 26, of 126 Emerald Lane, who had come in the same vehicle as Davis and was at the scene, was charged with larceny after being identified as the suspect in a theft that had occurred at the store on July 10 involving Mountain Dew.

The two women are scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 21.

• A crime classified as injury to real property was discovered on July 24 at the residence of James Frank Cavallo in the 400 block of West Pine Street, where granite blocks were removed from a wall and placed on the sidewalk. Damage put at $200 resulted to the blocks.

• A purse containing a Surrey Bank & Trust debit card and checkbook and a driver’s license was found on July 23 to have been taken from the 2006 Nissan Quest of Jordyn Emily Massey while it was parked at her home on Willow Hill Circle.

• Tools with a total value of $280, owned by Jerry Thomas Pack of Newsome Street, were discovered stolen on July 23 from his 1987 Mazda B2000 pickup parked there, including a yellow jack with orange paint, a tool box with miscellaneous tools and a four-way lug wrench.

• Keys were taken from the 1998 Mercury Sable of Betty Sechrist Hodges on July 23 while it was parked at her residence on Worth Street.

• A stolen firearm was recovered on July 21 at Mullins Pawn Shop and Jewelers on Caudle Drive, where a known individual attempted to pawn the Remington rifle. It was discovered to have been entered as stolen in a national crime database, with police seizing the rifle and releasing the individual involved with no other details listed.