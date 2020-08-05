Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest report:
• Jimmy Douglas Church, 62, of Mining School Road, State Road, was served an order for arrest June 12, charging him with a dozen counts of failure to appear in court. This includes five felony counts with a warrant date of Jan. 14 and seven misdemeanor counts with a Jan. 28 date.
He was given a $60,000 secured bond and a July 13 court date.
According to court dockets, he has a Sept. 8 date in Wilkesboro to face two felony charges of violating probation.
On Sept. 21 in Dobson he faces felony charges of possession of meth, possession of heroin, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin; he also is charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.
Church is on probation following a Dec. 13 conviction in Wilkesboro for felony possession of a Schedule II drug, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II drug, and two counts of felony maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle.
• Autumn Marie Hawks, 23, of Tony Holder Road, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest June 13 for failure to appear in court April 16. She was given a $300 cash bond (typically a traffic citation at this amount) and a July 10 court date.
• Tyra Reynnan Jones, 19, of Rushmore Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons June 13, charging her with false imprisonment, dated June 9. The complainant is listed as Brittany Pennington of Ararat. Jones was given a July 10 court date. She has her next court appearance on this charge Sept. 18.
• Margaret Edith Gammons, 59, of the same address, also was charged with false imprisonment as well as communicating threats. She, too, was given a July 10 court date.
She will be back in court Sept. 18 for these charges. Before then on Sept. 4 she faces charges of driving without a license and driving with an expired tag.
• Jason Anthony Hall, 38, of Faith Lane, Ararat, was stopped on Old 601 and served a warrant June 13, charging him with larceny, dated the day before. He was released on no bond. He has a court date on Aug. 26.
• Marcus Clark Lawson, 28, of Nike Lane, Mount Airy, was served a warrant June 14, charging him with maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for drugs, dated the day before for the Mount Airy Police Department. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a July 6 court date.
On Sept. 21 he faces charges of felony trafficking heroin, felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In 2011 he received probation, a suspended sentence and time served for a long list of misdemeanor charges including 12 counts of breaking and entering, nine counts of larceny, possession of a Schedule I drug, two counts of possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell marijuana, and maintaining a drug dwelling.
In 2016 he was convicted of two counts of possession of marijuana, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and assault inflicting serious injury. He again received probation and a suspended sentence.
In December 2018 the convictions were for assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats, and possession of marijuana. He received probation and a suspended sentence.
On Oct. 30 of last year in Virginia he was convicted of his first felony: possession of a controlled substance. He was given more than two years of supervision, so any convictions now could violate his Virginia terms.
• Lucas Taylor Hiatt, 34, of Lazy Brook Lane, Mount Airy, was stopped on Westfield Road June 15 and served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court June 3. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and an Aug. 19 court date.
The charges that day are felony possession of meth, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and assault on a female.
Hiatt is already under probation for a Jan. 2 conviction of carrying a concealed weapon. He received a suspended sentence, which could be activated by any new convictions.
• Ethan Bradley Gallimore, 20, listed as homeless in Mount Airy, was served criminal summonses June 16 on O’Neal Road in Mount Airy, charging with second-degree trespassing, injury to property, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, all dated June 11. He was given a July 31 court date.
• Fredy Gonzalez, 25, of John Henry Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest at his home June 16 for failure to appear in court the day before. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a July 22 court date.
He has a long list of court dates coming up in Surry, Forsyth and Tyrrell counties.
In Dobson alone he has a court date today for felony possession of meth, felony possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, drug paraphernalia, injury to personal property, and two counts of child abuse.
On Friday, Aug. 17 and Aug. 21 in Dobson he faces traffic citations.
On Aug. 26 the charges are felony possession of a Schedule II drug and drug paraphernalia. Two days later, they are second-degree trespassing and assault on a female.
In Tyrrell County Sept. 17 the charges are felony possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and excessively dark window tinting (which is listed on several other citations as well).
