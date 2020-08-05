State official to attend GOP opening

Republican headquarters on West Pine Street

Surry County Republicans will open their headquarters in Mount Airy Friday with the help of a high-ranking official from Raleigh.

“The state treasurer’s going to be our headliner,” local GOP Chairman Mark Jones said of Dale Folwell’s presence for the grand opening of the facility at 693 W. Pine St. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Friday, with the public invited.

Folwell, of Winston-Salem, has been state treasurer since January 2017, a post that involves overseeing the “public purse,” including a pension fund for teachers, law enforcement officers and similar employees in addition to the state health plan.

He previously served four terms in the N.C. House of Representatives, including one as speaker pro tempore, the second in command of that body behind the House speaker.

Jones said the presence of such a special guest will help get the Mount Airy GOP Headquarters off to a good start in playing a valuable role leading up to the general election in November.

“It’s a meeting place for Republicans,” the Surry County chairman explained. “We’ll have office hours between now and the election.”

Campaign materials highlighting the party’s candidates will be distributed at the headquarters. While the facility is geared toward Republican supporters, undecided voters also are welcome to come by and receive information.

“A lot of campaign activities will go on there,” Jones said.

Along with free signs promoting President Donald Trump and others, Trump-related memorabilia such as hats will be available for sale at the party headquarters.

This Friday’s event is coming on the heels of the grand opening of the Elkin GOP Headquarters last Saturday at 209 W. Main St. near Reeves Theater.

“Apparently they had a real big crowd,” Jones said of a turnout estimated at up to 100 people, adding that he couldn’t attend due to being on hand Saturday for an appearance by another state official in Mount Airy.

That was a campaign visit by Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is running for governor, to the Snappy Lunch diner downtown.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.