First community reports income, dividend

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

BLUEFIELD, VA – First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) last week reported a drop of 30.3% in net income for the second quarter, when compared to the same quarter the year before.

For the quarter ending June 30, the bank reported net income of $8.24 million, or 46 cents per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, which was a decrease of 20 cents over the same quarter of 2019.

For the six months ending June 30, net income was $16.11 million, or 90 cents per diluted common share, a 29.13%

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share, payable to common shareholders of record on August 7. The dividend will be paid on or about August 21. This marks the 35th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders, and the dividend amount is the same the bank paid in the previous quarter and the same quarter a year earlier.

The bank stock closed trading Friday at $19.56.

In releasing its quarterly earning statement, the bank shared what it considered to be highlights of its second quarter operating practices and results. Among those are:

• The company’s social distancing practices at its branches and corporate offices continue. Remote working environments remain in place for about 60% of the company’s back office workforce;

• The bank implemented a pay differential for employees working at branch and back-office locations which ended May 31. As a result of the pay differential and other COVID-19 related expenses, the company incurred approximately $612,000 in additional expenses for the quarter.

• The bank modified or deferred payments on 1,277 commercial loans totaling $340 million in principal balances and 1,820 retail loans totaling $96.11 million in principal balances;

• Through June 30 the company processed 758 loans with original principal balances totaling $60.23 million through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program;

• As a result of the low interest rate environment, the company’s pipeline for mortgage loans grew to approximately $99.75 million as of June 30 and stood at $101.39 million as of July 24;

• Second quarter earnings reflect a loan loss provision of $3.83 million, an increase of $2.25 million over second quarter of 2019, to recognize the impact of the coronavirus slowdown. Coupled with the provision in the first quarter of 2020, the cumulative loan loss reserve stands at $5.33 million.

• Pandemic shutdowns and stay-at-home orders had a significant negative impact on deposit service charges.