Primland golf course recognized

August 2, 2020 John Peters II Business, News 0
Staff report

MEADOWS OF DAN, VIRGINIA – The Highland Course at Primland, one of resort’s collection of amenities, has garnered acclaim from Golfweek as one of America’s finest playing venues.

Set within Primland’s 12,000 acres of Blue Ridge Mountains in Southwestern Virginia, The Highland Course earned the No. 2 rating in Virginia among the state’s several hundred public-access courses. It also ranks No. 37 in “America’s 100 Best Courses You Can Play” out of more than 10,000 public courses in the country.

“The Highland Course features immaculate conditions, stunning views, no surrounding development, and a masterful course layout by Englishman Donald Steel, whose design philosophy highlights nature and golf tradition,” Primand said in announcing the recognition.

“Good courses protect the environment, bad designs disfigure it,” said Steel, who has advised every club or course on which the British Open Championship is, or has been, played. “They should provide an interesting challenge and fair test for every class of player; and they should make the best possible use of the land.”

Steel’s beliefs are on full display at The Highland Course, which flows through the mountain landscape, “as if it has been there for time immemorial,” the company said.

This latest acclaim for the Primland golf amenity comes after recently being rated No. 30 in Golf Digest’s biennial “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses, 2019-2020.”

“Primland is thankful for this critical praise,” said Steve Helms, Primland vice president. “Our mission is to inspire our guests with our wide range of luxury amenities and activities.”

For more information about Primland, visit Primland.com, or call 866-960-7746.