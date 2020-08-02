Missing woman case takes new turn

This is a photo of Sarah Ashley Hill contained on an updated poster created by NamUs, a national information clearinghouse and resource center for missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases across the United States.

DOBSON — An investigation surrounding a 33-year-old woman who went missing more than two years ago is drawing renewed interest from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

Sarah Ashley Hill, 33, who had an address in Patrick County, Virginia, and also was known to stay with friends in North Carolina, has not been heard from since June 6, 2018.

Early that morning, Hill used her cell phone to call her older sister, a registered nurse at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin, saying she was on Blue Hollow Road near Mount Airy and needed a ride.

The sister, April Hill Cain, could not respond right away due to being needed at the hospital, and was unable to reach Sarah Hill after her shift ended — it was if she disappeared off the face of the Earth without a trace.

This has led up to investigators focusing their efforts on a location in the Sheltontown area in recent days.

Although the missing woman has been described as someone who liked to party and had many friends, it was unlike Hill to have a prolonged period of no contact with family members, her sister has said.

Hill’s disappearance sparked a poster-distribution campaign with her photograph and details of the case widely disseminated in an effort to solicit information from the general public as to her whereabouts.

One apparent breakthrough in the case came in January 2019 when it was reported that law enforcement officers from multiple agencies had conducted a day-long search centered on three different sites on King Park Circle. This is just off Blue Hollow Road, where Cain’s last contact with Hill originated.

The search involved specialized canines and heavy equipment being used to move dirt and terrain, with the Surry Sheriff’s Office releasing no information on any evidence found.

Meanwhile, the case has remained unsolved since that search — although a new development surfaced in late July.

The Surry Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on July 22 that it, in conjunction with the State Bureau of Investigation and the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, had converged on King Park Circle regarding a follow-up investigation on the missing person.

It was conducted to obtain information, evidence and any other leads related to Hill’s disappearance, with the statement saying no additional details would be released at that time.

One source familiar with the case reported that the most recent activities involved another digging effort, sparked by a new tip being received by authorities.

Capt. Scott Hudson of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the follow-up probe “was in the same general area” as the search in January 2019.

He also did not specify if anything had transpired in the days since the July effort which has led to investigators coming closer to solving the case.

“They’re still working it,” was about all Hudson would say Friday, adding that the multiple agencies involved were continuing to pursue any leads received.

He also was asked if any persons of interest had been developed during the course of the investigation.

“We’re working the case — actively working it,” was his reply.

Hill has been described as weighing 160 pounds at a height of 5-9 to 5-11, with red/auburn hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of the Caucasian female’s disappearance is asked to contact the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office at 276-694-3161.

