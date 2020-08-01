Officers involved in shooting placed on leave

Two Mount Airy Police Department officers who were involved in a fatal shooting have been placed on leave, according to Police Chief Dale Watson.

Watson also identified those individuals Friday as Lt. Charles Reeves and Officer Tyler Riddle.

“They have both been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete,” the police added regarding an inquiry by the State Bureau of Investigation into the shooting late last Sunday night.

It occurred shortly before midnight after the officers responded to a residence at 504 Allred Mill Road, off West Lebanon Street, to assist the Surry County Emergency Medical Service concerning a reported chemical overdose.

A statement issued by the Mount Airy Police Department in the wake of the incident further stated that the officers arrived to find Samuel Solomon Cochran Jr., 22, barricaded inside the home.

They were able to gain access to the residence and encountered Cochran armed with a knife, leading to an altercation that resulted in him being shot, the statement added.

No additional information has been released about the potential drug overdose, whether the man was shot more than once or a possible involvement by anyone else at the scene.

The placing of Reeves and Riddle on administrative leave, which Watson said will be a paid leave, is a normal departmental procedure for officer-involved shootings. Only a couple of such fatalities have occurred in the city in about the last 10 years.

Previous investigations have taken around three months to process and cleared the officers of any wrongdoing in each case.

Riddle joined the Mount Airy Police Department in June 2015, while Reeves has been on the force since October 1993.

Former mayor comments

The shooting occurred in the same neighborhood where former Mount Airy Mayor Deborah Cochran lives, and while she and the man killed share the same last name, they were not related, she said Friday.

“I have had numerous calls and emails about that,” acknowledged Cochran, who said she did know of Samuel Solomon Cochran. “I did hear some of the commotion that night.”

The former mayor expressed sympathy for the man’s relatives in their loss.

“My thoughts are with the family.”

