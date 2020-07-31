Police reports

• Two credit cards and an undisclosed sum of cash were discovered stolen Sunday as the result of a motor vehicle break-in on West Lebanon Street, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The incident occurred at the home of Stephanie Marie Simpson, where her 2004 Hyundai Tiburon GT was forcibly entered, enabling the theft of a wallet containing U.S. Bank and Carter Bank and Trust credit cards, the money and Simpson’s driver’s license.

• Police were told Tuesday that a 2020 Carry-On trailer valued at $2,840 had been stolen sometime in June from Leonard Aluminum Utility Buildings on North Andy Griffith Parkway. It is described as a 6-by-12-foot, two-axle trailer with a drop gate.

• A case involving the obtaining of property by false pretense occurred on July 15, when an unknown suspect deposited fraudulent checks into the account of victim Deyanta Cornelius Moore of Jasper Pointe Circle, leading to the receiving of an undisclosed sum of money.

Also listed as a victim of the crime is Allegacy Federal Credit Union on Rockford Street, which was requested by the perpetrator to send money to an unknown party via an Internet transfer.