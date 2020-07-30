Alleged meth trafficker jailed after pursuit

By Tom Joyce

DOBSON — A Mount Airy man is being held in the Surry County Jail under a $376,500 secured bond on multiple methamphetamine-trafficking charges stemming from a search of his vehicle after a chase.

The arrest of Michael Shane Blaylock, 40, of 108 Knob Drive, occurred earlier this month, but details regarding it were not released by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office until this week.

Blaylock, who already had court cases pending, stemming from a series of charges filed in February, had his latest brush with the law on July 17, when that agency’s Narcotics Division and Street Crime Unit (SCU) was conducting surveillance in the West Pine Street/Beulah community.

Detectives attempted to pull over a vehicle during an interdiction stop, which resulted in a pursuit.

During that pursuit, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Blaylock, jumped from it and ran into a wooded area.

Blaylock later was apprehended at a residence on Maple Grove Church Road.

“They got him later that afternoon,” Capt. Scott Hudson of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives located what Hudson called “a trafficking amount” of methamphetamine (49 grams), along with Suboxone strips, marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Someone found with more than 28 grams is subject to a Level One trafficking charge, he explained, and a $250,000 fine.

Blaylock is facing three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, along with one count each of felony maintaining a drug vehicle, felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 26.

Blaylock’s incarceration under such a large ($376,500) secured bond is believed to have been due to the large quantity of meth involved, and he also could be considered a flight risk because of the charges still pending.

The Mount Airy man is awaiting trial in Surry Superior Court in connection with a previous arrest on Feb. 19, when deputies found Blaylock unconscious, slumped over the steering wheel of his car. It was sitting in the middle of a roadway not far from his home.

Those officers were responding to a suspicious-vehicle call, with a search of the vehicle turning up heroin, methamphetamine, clonazepam, two handguns and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Blaylock was charged with driving while impaired; felonious possession of heroin with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; felony maintaining a drug vehicle;

Also, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; two felony counts of possession of a firearm with an altered serial number; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

