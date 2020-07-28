Firemen battle two blazes in two nights

Mount Airy Fire Department members have responded to two blazes on back-to-back nights this week, including one Monday that sent an elderly couple to the hospital and fatally injured their pets.
“It’s very unusual,” city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said of that frequency, especially in the summertime when heating sources are not a factor as they are in colder months. “Two nights in a row is not the norm.”
The fire Monday night occurred at a residence on 322 E. Independence Blvd. across the street from the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shopping center, caused by an electrical problem, with the first blaze Sunday night on Merita Street stemming from an illegal burn.
It damaged a garage-type structure.
The incident on East Independence Boulevard was reported around 9 p.m. Monday at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Tate, who have been displaced as a result.
“He was crawling out of the house,” Poindexter said of the scene greeting fire personnel, with Mr. Tate having been exposed “to quite a bit of smoke.”
“Mrs. Tate was able to get out,” the fire chief added.
Both were transported to Northern Regional Hospital by the Surry County Emergency Medical Service.
“She has been transferred to Baptist hospital,” Poindexter said Tuesday of Mrs. Tate, whose condition was unknown, while her husband subsequently was released from Northern Regional.
Donald Tate is now staying at a local hotel through an American Red Cross program that provides temporary lodging to displaced fire victims.
The couple’s pets, however, did not fare as well, with their dog, a Chihuahua, lost due to the fire along with a cat; a pet bird, identified as a cockatiel; and some fish as part of a large menagerie.
One cat survived and fire personnel on the scene Tuesday were awaiting the arrival of a granddaughter of the couple to take charge of that animal and some guns in the house.
Heat hampers firefighters
Monday night’s blaze also took its toll on the fire personnel at the scene, who not only had to cope with the heat from the structure but air temperatures near the 80-degree mark along with high humidity.
“Three firefighters were treated for heat-related illnesses,” Poindexter said. “They just had to go to the ambulance and get cooled off.”
Battling a blaze in the summer warmth is much more dangerous for fire personnel than any other weather condition, according to Poindexter, who explained that their gear weighs about 55 pounds and the body is much more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.
During such situations, a larger-than-usual amount of manpower is required so firefighters can be rotated in and out from the front line to keep them fresh and lessen the chances of being overcome, he said.
The Bannertown Volunteer Fire Department assisted the 14 city firefighters responding, and in addition to the EMS and Red Cross, the Mount Airy Rescue Squad and Mount Airy Fire Department were on the scene.
Monday night’s blaze initially was listed as still under investigation, but by Tuesday its cause had been ruled accidental in nature.
It occurred due to an electrical malfunction in a bedroom on the right-rear corner of the house.
“We’re really unsure” of the specific cause, the fire chief said. “It could have been an overloaded circuit or failure — it could have been so many things.”
Damages from Monday night’s fire are estimated at nearly $53,000 — including $37,900 to the house, owned by Pamela Draughn — and $15,000 to contents.
Merita Street fire
The blaze Sunday night at 823 Merita St., located south of Fowler Street off U.S.52, resulted in damage put at $10,000. It was reported shortly after 8 p.m. to an outbuilding, described as a garage-like structure.
“It was a cinder block building,” Poindexter said, which had been set up to accommodate body and mechanic work.
“They were burning trash outside their building and it caught the building on fire,” the chief related.
“It has an external wood-frame attachment to the back that the illegal burning got into.” The fire then spread to an attic area.
The owner of the property is listed as Danny Golding, with Jimmy Smith as tenant.
Thirteen Mount Airy firefighters responded to that incident, along with Bannertown volunteers, city police, the EMS and Mount Airy Rescue Squad.
Although the blaze involved an illegal burn, no charges will be filed, Poindexter said.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.