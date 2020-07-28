Arts council received needed grant

July 28, 2020 John Peters II Arts, News 0

The Surry Arts Council has received a $10,000 NC CARES: Humanities Relief Grant from the North Carolina Humanities Council. This emergency grant funding was provided to North Carolina cultural organizations experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are grateful to be one of 59 organizations the North Carolina Humanities Council selected for this funding,” said Tanya Jones, Surry Arts Council executive director. The Surry Arts Council has suffered unprecedented financial losses since March and did not reach its fund drive goal for the first time since 2008, the agency said in a written statement announcing the grant. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue have been lost, most of the programming remains at a standstill with no concerts, community theater, movies, and more.

“This important funding will help support operating expenses for the next few months as we continue to reassess ongoing programming and offerings in light of the pandemic,” the council said in the statement. “The arts council is in the process of repurposing spaces and will soon begin to offer new options for small groups of locals and visitors with this new funding that will focus on sharing our cultural assets. The Surry Arts Council recently cut back staffing for the second time since March and this funding comes at a crucial time.”

NC CARES: Humanities Relief Grant funding was provided to the North Carolina Humanities Council by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress in March. The $2.2 trillion CARES package included $75 million for the National Endowment for the Humanities, nearly $30 million, or a total of 40%, of which was sent to the 56 state and jurisdictional humanities councils, including the North Carolina Humanities Council, to distribute to local cultural nonprofits and programming. The North Carolina Humanities Council www.nchumanities.org is a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For more information about Surry Arts Council visit www.surryart.org.