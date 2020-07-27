Dobson man shot in weekend fight

July 27, 2020
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — A Zephyr man was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly shooting a Dobson man during an argument.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:07 p.m. on Saturday it received an emergency call “in reference to a shooting incident at the address of 7814 U.S. 601, Dobson,” which is about a mile north of the intersection of U.S. 601 and N.C. 268.

When deputies arrived at the address, the officers found a white male, later identified as Wesley Dale Hall, 27, of that address, with a gunshot wound to his mid to upper torso, according to Capt. Larry Lowe.

“Hall was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries,” said a press release from the sheriff’s office.

After the investigation was completed, the sheriff’s office stated, detectives charged and arrested Tyler Blake Daughenbaugh, 22, of 107 Powell Hall Lane, listed as Elkin but in the Zephyr community.

Daughenbaugh was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

The sheriff’s office believes the incident occurred directly as a result of an argument between Hall and Daughenbaugh over personal property.

“After the arrest, Daughenbaugh was presented in front of a judicial official and received a $200,000 secured bond. Daughenbaugh is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5.”

According to the Surry County court docket, on Sept. 4 Daughenbaugh has a court date to face a charge of driving while license revoked (not from being impaired).

On Sept. 25 he faces charges in Yadkin County for driving with no license, driving a motorcycle without an endorsement on his license, having a fictitious title/registration/license plate, and having no vehicle insurance.

Criminal record

Daughenbaugh has multiple convictions on his record with the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

In July 2015 he was convicted in Wilkes County of larceny of more than $1,000 from an offense in August 2014 (when he was 16 years old). He was given a suspended sentence, probation and community service.

In December 2016 at 18 years old, he went to prison for the first time after being found guilty of six charges. The initial charge was felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction in February. Then in July came two felony counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, assault inflicting serious injury, and two counts of injury to property of more than $200. He served 10 months in prison, getting out in October 2017.

He was only out two months before being charged with violating his parole by interfering with his ankle monitor.

On Jan. 31, 2018, while waiting for his court appearance, Daughenbaugh was arrested and charged with speeding to elude arrest, failure to heed lights/siren, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was taken to court and convicted of the felony parole charge and went back inside for nine more months, getting out in October.

That was short-lived, however, as by January 2019 he had his court date for the three charges that came the year before when he reportedly tried to flee from an officer.

On Jan. 14, 2019, he was convicted of the three charges and served 14 months in prison, getting out on March 22 of this year.

His parole was scheduled to continue until Dec. 17, which means this arrest could violate the terms of his release and get him sent back to prison.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.