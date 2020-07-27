Seniors honor fallen classmate

The four recipients of the Taylor and Megan Scholarship pose with the parents. Standing from left are Kelly Hayes, Nolan Davis, the father of Megan Davis, and Mary Beth Taylor; seated are Anna Cockerham, Mary Ann Davis, the mother of both Taylor and Megan, holding a picture of her girls, and Gracie Snow.
Four 2020 high school graduates were recently awarded grants from the Taylor and Megan Memorial Scholarship, established in memory of Megan Marie Davis and Taylor Nicole Thompson, sisters who lost their lives in a car wreck on Nov. 24, 2014.
Recently several members of the Class of 2020, which would have been the year Megan would have graduated, gathered in “Megan’s Garden,” a memorial constructed at Gentry Middle School not long after the tragedy. Megan was a seventh-grader there when she died.
Carigon Dycus, Macey Edwards, Ashley Hunsucker, Mary Beth Taylor, Kiersten Walker, Logan Dean, Clemente Galeana, Kelly Hayes, Anna Cockerham, and Gracie Snow were a few of Megan’s classmates that came together along with some of their parents and friends to remember her.
It was a time to share a few stories, take some pictures and be with Megan’s parents, Nolan and Mary Ann. During the evening as the sun was setting, Mary Ann and Nolan presented four of these students with the Taylor and Megan Memorial Scholarship.
Soon after the girls passed, these bereaving parents wanted to do something that would honor their late daughters and aid several youth in pursuing their dreams so they established this scholarship. Several fundraisers are held throughout the year to raise money for the scholarships.
“We are so honored to be able to give out the Taylor and Megan Scholarship this year,” their mother said. “This has been a very hard year for us where it is Megan’s graduating class — Megan’s best friends graduating. I am so proud of the class of 2020. All of this group knows how Taylor and Megan were. They loved my baby girls so much. Megan will always be with you all, pushing you to make your dreams come true.”
This year’s recipients, receiving $1,000 each are, Mary Beth Taylor, Gracie Snow, Anna Cockerham and Kelly Hayes. Kelly, Mary Beth and Anna are graduating from North Surry while Gracie is graduating from Surry Early College High School.
“I am grateful that I was able to receive this scholarship because it helped with my cost for college and that means my parents don’t have to pay as much,” said Mary Beth Taylor. “I am also happy that I get to carry on the memory of Megan and Taylor.” Mary Beth plans to go to UNC-Charlotte and study elementary and special education and become a teacher.
Kelly Hayes will attend Surry Community College and then transfer to N.C. State. She is undecided what her major will be at this point. “Megan’s memory will live on through this scholarship and as a close friend of hers it makes it that much more special receiving it,” Kelly said.
Recipient Anna Cockerham offered these sentiments: “Well I think that even though I and Megan didn’t really think too far into depth about our futures or colleges when we were so young, I still think that she would want to go to college. With the scholarship I am kind of bringing a piece of Megan along with me and doing it for the both of us. I am really grateful Mary Ann, thank you and love you.”
Anna plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill and major in business and advertising. She would like to work in an advertising department or work in non-profit.
Gracie, the only Surry Early College graduate of the group, wishes to attend Western Carolina in the fall and study psychology and become a therapist. She offered these words: “Getting the scholarship means a lot to me, especially because me and Megan were so close when we were younger. I know she’s going to be with me through college and longer as I grow up and go through life.”
Mary Ann and Nolan Davis said they wish to thank all of the graduates and parents that came out to remember their daughter at this event. She offered these heartfelt words: “This means so much to me. I loved seeing all of you in a circle talking and laughing. I know Megan and Taylor were looking down and smiling so big. Thank you for all the hugs. You all help me so much. The Class of 2020 will always hold a special place in my heart. Congratulations to you all.”