Graduations this week, but no public allowed

Class of 2020 members in the Surry County and Mount Airy school systems will finally be able to celebrate graduation this week — but in a sharply different environment than most of their predecessors.
Most area schools put off the customary May and June graduation ceremonies this year as a result of COVID-19 and state restrictions on large gatherings. The school systems delayed those ceremonies until August after graduates expressed their desire to wait, hoping restrictions would be lifted, or at least lessened, before the class members were readying to go off to college.
That hasn’t happened, with the spread of COVID-19 growing worse in both Surry County and the state. As a result, both school systems announced recently they would be holding graduation sessions this week, but only for the graduates and select faculty members. Parents, friends, other relatives, and the media will not be allowed in the facilities where the graduations will take place, though both school systems said the ceremonies will be live-streamed.
According to a joint release sent out by the school systems, the schedule of graduations this week will be:
● Surry Early College High School on Wednesday, July 29 at 9 a.m.
● Surry Central High School on Thursday, July 30 at 9 a.m.
● East Surry High School on Friday, July 31 at 9 a.m.
● North Surry High School and Mount Airy on Saturday, August 1 at 9 a.m.
While the specifics of each ceremony were still up in the air at the end of last week, the joint release outlined how the ceremonies will generally take shape.
“Members of the Class of 2020 will be honored in-person with the following safety precautions in effect:
● Every graduate will receive a health screening prior to entering campus
● Graduates will be socially distanced and spaced six feet apart
● Graduates will be required to wear masks
● Law enforcement will be on campuses to assist
“Mount Airy City Schools and Surry County Schools will also provide live streaming of graduation ceremonies and will present each graduate with a copy of the graduation ceremony video,” the statement said. “We are excited to give the Class of 2020 one last time to be together as a collective class.”
“We have worked very hard to preserve graduation and have a ceremony that is memorable because the high school diploma is so important,” said Surry County School Superintendent Travis L. Reeves. “We want to recognize graduates and their peers. It is extremely important for us to honor graduates but we also want to be safe. I appreciate the work of our high school principals to ensure graduates have an opportunity to celebrate this important milestone in meaningful ways.”
According to information provided by Dr. Tracey Lewis, Surry County Schools director of communications/teacher recruitment & retention, the county school system surveyed its graduates recently after Gov. Roy Cooper extended the restrictions on large gatherings.
“…with the majority of graduates who responded selecting small group graduation ceremonies with live stream coverage for parents and other spectators,” she said of the survey.
School officials consulted with Samantha Ange, director of Public Health for the county, in developing the plan to allow the graduating classes to gather, but limiting the involvement of faculty and excluding others from physically being present at the ceremonies.
“More details will be shared with graduates and their families through personalized messaging as each school’s graduation may not look exactly the same. High school principals will be able to work with their graduates to finalize graduation plans in accordance with their wishes,” the county said in its statement on the graduations.