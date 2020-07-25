City re-ups with state lobbyist

Could lead to quarter-cent sales tax hike

Mount Airy will continue to have a man on the ground in Raleigh, due to an unplanned vote renewing an agreement with a state lobbyist — which one city official hopes will facilitate a local sales tax increase.

That action involving Bryan Holloway of The Holloway Group Inc. occurred during the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners’ last meeting on July 16, when the issue did not appear on the agenda.

It was suggested by Commissioner Steve Yokeley after other matters had been addressed, which he said was motivated by the fact the lobbyist’s present contract with the city government was to expire at the end of July. The board initially engaged Holloway in May 2018, at the rate of $1,000 per month or $12,000 annually.

Yokeley said one reason he wanted to keep Holloway in the city’s corner involves a proposal Yokeley has supported to raise the local sales tax rate a quarter-cent on the dollar, which now is 7 cents for standard purchases. In February, Yokeley estimated that the hike could generate up to $1.4 million a year in new revenues for the city.

A roadblock for the sales tax increase has been a lack of support for it in the N.C. General Assembly — which must approve the measure — specifically the local state legislative delegation, due to a prevailing limited-taxation stance.

While Mount Airy officials have voiced plans to contact those representatives and try to gain their backing, this apparently has not transpired, based on statements from Yokeley at the recent meeting. His reasoning is that Holloway might make some headway on the sales tax proposal with the contacts he has in the capital.

“That’s the only chance we have to get anything done in the state Legislature,” Yokeley commented. “I think we need to keep him (Holloway) working for us.”

Holloway, the first lobbyist ever hired by Mount Airy, formerly served District 91 in the state House of Representatives, which includes Stokes County. A Republican and former social studies teacher who was elected to that post in 2004, Holloway resigned in October 2015 to take a lobbyist position with the North Carolina School Boards Association.

Along with Mount Airy, his firm has lobbied on behalf of the North Carolina Association of School Administrators, Professional Educators of North Carolina, North Carolina Ag Teachers Association and the town of Midland, among others.

Commissioner Ron Niland questioned voting on the contract renewal with Holloway since it wasn’t on the agenda, which if not done this month would have been bumped to the city board’s next meeting on Aug. 6 after it expired.

But Niland was agreeable to that action on one condition. “I will support this if it’s unanimous,” he said.

That resulted in a 5-0 vote in favor of extending the agreement with Holloway, who will be compensated at the same rate as before.

“This is the best thousand dollars we spend outside the city limits,” Commissioner Jon Cawley said of the monthly figure.

Cawley said he would like to have Holloway appear before the board at the Aug. 6 meeting to outline his efforts on behalf of Mount Airy.

