Earnings reports mixed

Carter Bank income down
MARTINSVILLE, VA — Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) on Thursday announced net income of $4.5 million, or 17 cents per share, for the second quarter of 2020 ending June 30, which represents little change from the first quarter, but a roughly 43% drop from the second quarter of 2019.
During the second quarter of 2019, the bank recorded earnings of $7.8 million, or 30 cents per share. During the first quarter of this year, the bank recorded net income of $4.4 million, or 17 cents per share.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income was $8.9 million, or 34 cents per share, down sharply from $15.4 million, or 58 cents per share, during the first six months of 2019.
The bank said net interest income declined $1 million, or 3.7%, to $26.3 million, driven largely by lower interest rates.
“Our financial results this quarter continue to reflect the impact from the unusual economic and social environment we are experiencing as a result of COVID-19.” stated Litz H. Van Dyke, chief executive officer. “As a community bank, we are committed to support the communities in which we do business, including direct financial assistance to local relief programs, and providing financial flexibility to our individual and business customers to help them deal with the challenges from this crisis. We have also taken unprecedented measures to assure we provide a safe environment for both our employees and customers as we continue to be operational while trying to minimize the disruption to our Bank.”
Carter Bank & Trust is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, with branches in Mount Airy, as well as Hillsville, Virginia and Stuart, Virginia.
COVID hurts AT&T
The coronavirus sapped $2.8 billion in revenue from AT&T in its most recent quarter, mostly in its WarnerMedia TV and film division. Its satellite TV business, DirecTV, continued to bleed customers.
“I expect we’re going to be dealing with some of these economic challenges in the COVID environment as we move forward here,” said AT&T CEO John Stankey during a call with analysts Thursday.
WarnerMedia revenue fell 23% to $6.8 billion due to a pullback by TV advertisers, particularly as there were no live sports, and movie theaters closed.
Hollywood shut down production due to the pandemic, delaying movie releases and series for both traditional TV and streaming services. Stankey said the company hopes to resume film and TV production next month.
The company launched its online television service HBO Max in May. AT&T said 4.1 million customers activated a Max account. The company did not indicate how many were existing HBO customers who upgraded to Max for free and how many were new customers; there are 36.3 million U.S. subscribers to HBO Max or HBO.
In the wireless business, AT&T’s biggest, revenue was relatively steady, slipping 1% to $17.15 billion. It lost 151,000 customers who pay a monthly cellphone bill. That number included 340,000 people that AT&T kept providing service to even though they had stopped paying because of economic difficulties due to the pandemic as part of the “Keep America Connected Pledge” many telecom companies made to the Federal Communications Commission. That agreement with the FCC ended on June 30.
CFO John Stephens said the company is contacting those customers and wants to try to keep them, but didn’t specify how the pricing would work. AT&T said it also had 159,000 home internet customers who weren’t paying because of the pandemic.
The company added 135,000 customers to prepaid phone service, which tends to be cheaper.
Overall, the Dallas company’s quarterly profit fell 65% to $1.28 billion, or 17 cents per share.
Adjusted for asset impairment costs and other items, earnings came to 83 cents per share on total revenue of $40.95 billion.
Verizon shows uptick in earnings
NEW YORK – Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) reported second-quarter results last week highlighted by increased cash flow and strong momentum heading into the second half of the year.
“Through extraordinary circumstances, Verizon delivered a strong operational performance in the second quarter,” said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. “We remain focused on our strategic direction as a technology leader, quickly adapting to the new environment and providing our customers with reliable and vital connections and technology services, while working to keep our employees safe and accelerating our 5G network deployment. We have embraced, engaged in and responded to important social movements happening throughout the world, and will continue to be at the forefront of initiatives that move the world forward for everyone. We are proud of what we have done, and continue to do, for our customers, shareholders, employees, and society.”
For second-quarter 2020, Verizon reported earnings per share of $1.13, compared with 95 cents in second-quarter 2019. On an adjusted basis, second-quarter 2020 earnings, excluding special items, stood at $1.18, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $1.23 in second-quarter 2019.
Total consolidated operating revenues in second-quarter 2020 were $30.4 billion, down 5.1% from second-quarter 2019. This decline was primarily the result of significant declines in wireless equipment revenue in the Consumer and Business segments, primarily due to limited in-store engagement and the impact of COVID-19 on customer behavior.