Celebrating 100 years

July 25, 2020 John Peters II Community, News 0

Kathleen McCormick sits in a car, while Ray Floyd, of Dobson, holds a signing wishing her a happy birthday recently.

Submitted photo

<p>Ray Floyd, of Dobson, holds his sign wishing a happy 100th birthday to Kathleen McCormick during a recent celebration.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Ray Floyd, of Dobson, holds his sign wishing a happy 100th birthday to Kathleen McCormick during a recent celebration.

Submitted photo

<p>Quite a few folks turned out to commemorate Kathleen McCormick’s 100th birthday, including these members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. From left are, an unidentified fire fighter, then Beverly Conner, Carson Ramey, Miranda Hobson, Sgt. Alex Starbuck, Amy Sullivan, Gerald LeFevre, Sgt. Jason White, Geni Dowd, Senior Officer Lance Richardson and Jimmie Johnson.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Quite a few folks turned out to commemorate Kathleen McCormick’s 100th birthday, including these members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. From left are, an unidentified fire fighter, then Beverly Conner, Carson Ramey, Miranda Hobson, Sgt. Alex Starbuck, Amy Sullivan, Gerald LeFevre, Sgt. Jason White, Geni Dowd, Senior Officer Lance Richardson and Jimmie Johnson.

Submitted photo

Family, friends, and others in the community recently got together to honor Kathleen McCormick on her 100th birthday recently.

Mrs. McCormick, sadly, passed away this past week, but those who helped mark her 100th anniversary still wanted to area folks to remember the birthday celebration, which was highlighted with a small parade.