Veterans Memorial Park to host auction

July 24, 2020
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The entrance to Veterans Memorial Park at 691 W. Lebanon St. is pictured earlier this month.

An auction is planned Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy as a fundraiser for the facility struggling from the effects of the coronavirus.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the park on West Lebanon Street, featuring a variety of new merchandise that one organizer says will include an array of fun and useful items.

The list includes household goods, tools, toys and more, Judy Mappa Joyner added.

There also will be a silent auction, which at past events at Veterans Memorial Park has included fishing or entertainment packages among other offerings.

In addition, cakes and pies are to be auctioned during the gathering hosted by board members of the park and auxiliaries of the two local groups that own it, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion.

Sales will be conducted by licensed auctioneers Lee Jarrells, Mike Hutchins and Elaine Shaw.

Other attractions include a 50/50 drawing, a $100 cash drawing and door prizes.

Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be sold during Sunday’s auction billed as an occasion for “great deals and family fun,” from which all proceeds will benefit Veterans Memorial Park.

In recognition of the ongoing pandemic, face masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

Pandemic problems

The disruptions posed by COVID-19 have included the cancellation of one of the two top fundraisers at the park so far this year: an annual fiddlers convention normally held in June.

Park officials are unsure about the second major event, the 2020 Surry County Agricultural Fair in September, the status of which is uncertain due to ongoing regulations imposed by state and local authorities in response to the pandemic.

Profits from the two events sponsored by Veterans Memorial Park are the only income the facility has and fund its operations for the benefit of the two military organizations, families and the community at large.

Officials hope activities including Sunday’s auction and an upcoming food truck gathering will aid in filling the void.

“Please come out and help to support this fundraiser,” says a statement issued by park officials regarding the auction.

As part of efforts to offset the revenue losses, a GoFundMe campaign recently was launched, which as of Thursday afternoon had raised $3,085 of a $10,000 goal.

It can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kvnuvg-veterans-memorial-park.

