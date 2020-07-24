Police reports

• A suspicious-vehicle investigation at Holly Springs has led to the arrest of a Mount Airy man on felony drug charges, according to city police reports.

Anthony Thomas Burden, 49, of 804 Hamburg St., was encountered by officers during the early morning hours of July 16 at 287 Holly Springs Road, the address for the Four Brothers convenience store. This led to five charges being filed against Burden, including three felonies: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; and maintaining a drug vehicle/dwelling place.

The substances involved were identified as methamphetamine and marijuana, which were seized along with digital scales and three smoking devices. Burden also is accused of misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $20,600 secured bond and slated for an Aug. 3 appearance in District Court.

• Tools valued at $200 were discovered stolen Monday from a work truck owned by the Prillaman and Pace plumbing business of Martinsville, Virginia, which had been parked unattended at an unidentified location on Hay Street described as a department/discount store.

Included were aluminum and steel Ridgid-brand pipe wrenches, a socket set, an adjustable wrench and a pipe squeezer.

• Dante Braxton Hanner, 21, of 1314 Grove Lane, was charged with hit and run Saturday after being involved in a traffic crash at an unspecified location and allegedly fleeing the scene in the 2014 Dodge Ram pickup he was operating. Hanner subsequently was located at his home and confessed to the crime, police records state. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 17.

• Factory Motor Parts on Merita Street was the scene of a larceny last Friday, when an unknown suspect took two Performance Tool-brand air ratchet sets with a total value of $100 off a shelf and left the business without paying.

• Dylan Jeremiah Pozo, 21, of 410 Broad St., was charged with second-degree trespassing last Friday, which stemmed from Pozo allegedly being at a public-housing residence on Granite Road from which he had been banned in July 2016. The case is set for the Sept. 14 District Court session.

• Two temporary Virginia registration plates were stolen last Friday from a vehicle owned by Shannon Renee Edwards of The Hollow Road in Ararat, while it was parked at Walmart.

• An incident involving damage to property occurred on July 16 at the Mount Airy ABC Store on Starlite Road, where a vase in the store was broken by an unknown party.