Autumn Leaves Festival called off

Pandemic, safety concerns cited by organizers

By John Peters

For the first time since Lyndon B. Johnson was president, there will be no Mount Airy Autumn Leaves Festival this year.

Officials with the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday the annual gathering — consistently ranked by travel and tourism publications as one of the Top 20 events in the Southeast — will be canceled for the year.

As is the case with so many other event cancellations, chamber officials said the COVID-19 pandemic is the reason for the decision.

“Our main priority was looking after the health and safety of the attendees. After discussing several options, we felt it was best to cancel this year’s event,” said chamber board chair James Etringer. “It was a tough decision, since the festival means so much to the community, but we look forward to hosting the event next year.”

The festival, which had been scheduled for Oct. 9-11, routinely brings tens of thousands of visitors to the city, all hoping to visit the nearly 200 craft and food vendor booths, along with catching live music played by local bands.

”The Autumn Leaves Festival is the largest event in the region and in previous years has attracted over 200,000 attendees and 200 vendors during the three-day event,” the chamber said in announcing the decision.

Earlier this summer, Chamber President and CEO Randy Collins had said the chamber would make a decision on the festival by Aug. 1. With the chamber’s board meeting this week, that group opted to go ahead and call off the event, which has been held every year since 1966.

Not only is this a blow to craft vendors and fans, but could take a financial bite out of local non-profit groups, including the chamber.

“It is a revenue generator for the chamber,” Collins said earlier this month. “The other part that complicates this (decision) is that there are numerous nonprofits involved in the festival…they generate a significant amount of revenue for their organizations. If the worst should happen, all of those organizations would take a financial hit, and the chamber would,” he said in comments made July 2. With this week’s decision, it appears all of those groups will be taking that financial hit.

“The chamber looks forward to the Autumn Leaves Festival returning in 2021, bigger and better than ever,” Collins said. The date for the 2021 Autumn Leaves Festival will be Oct. 8-10.

The city’s other major fall festival, Mayberry Days, is still scheduled for Sept. 21-27.

Earlier in July, the Surry Arts Council’s Tanya Jones said she and her organization were still planning to hold the annual event, built around whatever federal or state guidelines might be in place.

“Right now Mayberry Days is scheduled and will happen at the level that guidelines permit at that time. We will make whatever modifications that we need to make to be in compliance,” she said July 2.

Jones said the event, which is slated to mark 60 years since the debut of “The Andy Griffith Show” and 30 years since the first festival, typically doesn’t firm up all of its guest appearances and final details until August, so she would expect some time during the month to make a final decision on the event then.

