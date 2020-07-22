Pilot church breaks ground on fellowship hall

By Dean Palmer Special to the News

Pastor Travis Milam welcomes those in attendance during a recent midday groundbreaking ceremony for First Presbyterian Church’s planned fellowship hall. The church is adjacent to the planned fellowship hall at 316 East Main Street in Pilot Mountain.

Members of Pilot Mountain’s First Presbyterian Church use shovels to break ground for a planned fellowship hall during a recent midday groundbreaking ceremony.

First Presbyterian Church in Pilot Mountain hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on July 14, in recognition of a new fellowship hall to be built in the coming months.

The ceremony took place adjacent to the church, located at 316 East Main Street, at the site of the planned structure. Pastor Travis Milam spoke, welcoming visitors including representatives from the Town of Pilot Mountain. Others in attendance included John Fuller of Fuller Architecture of Mocksville, designers of the project, and Randy Stanley of Garanco Inc. of Pilot Mountain, who will be building the project. Also attending were members of the church’s building committee, which provided research while overseeing the early stages of planning.

According to Pastor Milam, the project was made possible when longtime church member Freddy D. Smith, who passed away in 2017, bequeathed $1.2 million to the church for the purpose of either building a new church sanctuary or a fellowship hall. Milam said that because of the funds bestowed, hopes are for the project to be completed debt free.

The building committee and the church session made the decision to build a fellowship hall, replacing the manse that had previously occupied the location and had been used for church gatherings. The prior building has been removed from the site. The new building will seat an estimated 100-160 persons.

“In the old manse tables had to be placed in separate rooms with everyone divided into groups,” Milam said. “The fellowship hall will allow us all to be together and will be much more conducive to church fellowship.”

“The new building will be dedicated to the glory of God and in memory of Freddy D. Smith,” said Steve Gilbert, head of the church building committee. Other building committee members include Daniel Barnes, Sherri Collins, Elton Crutchfield, Dickie Crump and Mary Meijboom.

In addition to church fellowship, Milam said, the new structure will be used for Sunday School classes and for Narcotics Anonymous and Nar-Anon Family Group meetings. The building will also be made available for use by other groups and organizations in the community.

Milam noted that the church has previously hosted community meals and that he would also like to see those return on a regular basis.

Plans are for the project to include some renovation of rooms in the church, Milam said. Space will be added to the office area and bathrooms will be added. A covered breezeway will provide easier access for members and visitors.

Milam commended Gilbert and members of the building committee for the time and effort that has already been invested in the project. He noted the group’s extensive research as well as their work with the architect and the builder.

“It’s my personal opinion,” he said, “that this is going to look remarkable and inviting.”

“It’s definitely an important step for the church,” he continued. “It helps to show who we are and what we’re doing, that we’re still here to meet needs while we’re looking toward and moving into the future.”

“I would love to see us have an increased mission presence and community presence.”

As with many local churches, the First Presbyterian congregation is not currently meeting in the sanctuary. This could allow, Milam noted, workers to be active in the church and to continue construction of the fellowship hall without the concern of interrupting services. Plans are for the project to be completed in early 2021.