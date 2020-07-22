Local man to be GOP Convention delegate

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A.J. Daoud of Pilot Mountain, left, and then-North Carolina GOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse are seen on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July 2016 when Donald Trump received the party’s nomination for president. Daoud’s wife Angie was a delegate at the 2016 convention and he will have that role during the GOP’s next one in August.

When history is made at the Republican National Convention next month in Florida, a local man will be there.

A.J. Daoud, a Pilot Mountain businessman, has been selected as a delegate for that event in Jacksonville during which the GOP’s presumptive nominee for president, incumbent Donald Trump, is to be officially tapped for the party ticket.

Daoud is one of 72 Republican convention delegates in North Carolina, where the party’s representatives to the national convention are chosen at either the district or state levels.

The selection of Daoud, the president of Cox-Needham Funeral Home in Pilot Mountain, came during a state convention earlier this month, which was held virtually rather than in-person for safety reasons amid the pandemic.

Daoud’s name appears at the top of a list of at-large Republican National Convention delegates also including such party stalwarts as U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

“It’s very humbling,” the local man said earlier this week of that distinction.

He is among only a couple of delegates from this region of the state, including three delegates and three alternates chosen during the local, 5th Congressional District Convention earlier this year.

“The closest (other) delegate was Kyle Hall from Stokes County,” Daoud said of a King resident who serves in the N.C. House of Representatives and has constituents in Surry County.

“I know I’m the only one from Surry and he (Hall) is the only one from Stokes,” the Pilot Mountain man said of the state delegation to Florida. It is loaded with alternates — who will step in if the regular district or at-large delegates can’t serve for any reason, which Daoud said is a direct result of COVID-19.

There are actually alternates for the alternates, just another step accompanying a strange year amid the coronavirus, he explained.

This is the first time for Daoud, a longtime Republican Party workhorse, to be a national convention delegate, although his wife Angie had that role in 2016 when Trump received the GOP presidential nomination in Cleveland.

Daoud is a former North Carolina Lottery chairman, past Republican chairman of the 6th Congressional District, past finance chairman of the 5th District, the present finance chairman of the 10th District and holds a Cabinet post at the state GOP level, among other party involvements over the years.

“It’s one of the greatest honors in my political career,” Daoud said of being picked as a national convention delegate.

Convention outlook

National party conventions have become legendary in some cases, as with the Democrats’ 1968 gathering amid rioting outside, and when the ballot is heavily contested.

Of course, the main bit of business at the upcoming Republican National Convention beginning on Aug. 24 will be the formal selection of Trump to carry the party banner for 2020 — which is expected to be a slam-dunk.

Yet Daoud anticipates that the strangeness of this year will be apparent at the event in Florida in both form and function due to the pandemic.

“Some of the events are going to be indoors and some outdoors,” he said of one example.

Also, admittance to the convention venue for the first three days of the convention will be limited to regular delegates only. Alternates, meanwhile, won’t be given guest passes and will be able to attend only the final session when President Trump accepts the nomination.

“I’ve already signed a document pledging support for Trump and (Mike) Pence,” Daoud said of the president and vice president.

He is hoping the convention energizes the party for the remainder of the 2020 campaign season.

“I know the Republicans are fired up,” the local man said, although the convention might be less issues-oriented than in the past when health care or other nuts-and-bolts matters were front and center on the platform.

The biggest concerns now are COVID-19 and violence in the streets, Daoud agreed. “It seems to overshadow everything.”

Daoud is optimistic about Trump’s re-election prospects despite the recent turmoil: “Actually, from what I’ve seen on the street and going around the state, I think he’s got an excellent chance.”

