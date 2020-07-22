Arson still probable in house fire

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Flames burst through the roof of this home on West Pine Street near downtown early on July 4.

An early morning fire that destroyed a house on Independence Day is still being investigated as possible arson, and the homeowner is now offering a reward.

On July 4 dozens of fire personnel responded to an early morning call of reported flames on the front porch of a house at 359 W. Pine St.

A passerby going to work early Saturday morning saw the fire and called 9-1-1, stated Chris Fallaw, fire marshal and assistant fire chief. The Mount Airy Fire Department received the alert at 5:38 a.m. and had the first crew on the scene by 5:42 a.m.

The fire had advanced across the porch and into the front side of the home, the fire marshal stated. The firefighters began attacking the flames on the outside, but the fire had breached the indoors and took off.

Right off the bat there were a couple of things that made veteran firefighters suspicious.

There was temporary power to a pole in the back of the house, but there was no electricity to the house yet, the fire marshal explained.

The house was being renovated, so no one was living there yet, noted Fallaw. Therefore, there was no one to have an accident cooking dinner or burning candles, he noted. And he had determined that the fire began on the front porch of the house.

“It’s hard to say this was accidental,” he said.

However, he added, it was always possible it might have been a homeless person squatting on the porch that night who wanted a fire to warm some food or knock off the overnight chill.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation brought a canine that has been trained to sniff out any accelerant like gas, kerosene or paint thinner that could have been used. The dog struck on three or four locations, Fallaw said.

Because of that, three scrapings were made of the remains of the porch to be sent off to the SBI lab for analysis, the fire marshal added.

Det. Brandon Davis, Mount Airy Police Department, is leading the possible arson investigation. Fallaw said he has not heard of any results yet from the detective.

The homeowner contacted the Mount Airy News Tuesday to say that he is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of any suspect or suspects involved. While the authorities have not received final confirmation on the lab results to determine arson, the owner, Dave O’Reilly, believes it was set on purpose and hopes someone saw something between 5 a.m. and the time of the emergency call at 5:38 a.m.

As Fire Marshal Fallaw described the day of the fire, the house itself was an older structure, then it was more vulnerable because the walls were opened up in places because of renovations and ventilation work. There were raw boards inside, too. All of this caused the flames to spread rapidly through the interior.

From arriving on scene at 5:42 a.m., the fire department stated that the house was under control by 8:17 a.m. Fallaw said the property damage was valued at $128,000.

If anyone has information that can help the investigation, lead fire investigator Chris Fallaw said folks can call his direct extension and leave a message at (336) 786-3573 or they can contact Det. Davis at the MAPD.

