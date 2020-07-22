County schools to begin year remotely

City offering remote and in-person learning

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

The Surry County Board of Education on Monday decided that while school may officially start Aug. 17, students won’t be in the classrooms.

Instead, they’ll be taking part in remote instruction, a direct result of the continuing spread of COVID-19 in the community.

School officials, though, still have hope of getting students in the classroom at some point in the autumn, with the goal of having some form of in-person teaching by Sept. 21, depending on the status of community spread of the coronavirus.

The decision is different than a recent one by Mount Airy school officials, who opted to offer both in-person and remote instruction to students beginning Aug. 27, depending upon the comfort level and desires of the individual students and parents.

Monday, when the Surry County school board met, the members’ discussion and consideration revolved around balancing the need to have students back in the classroom vs. the need to continue avoiding mass gatherings, according to Dr. Tracey Lewis, director of communications/teacher recruitment and retention.

Some of their deliberations came after considering information provided by Samantha Ange, director of the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center. She shared with them:

• Surry County is currently seeing an increase in new cases daily,

• 16% of positive cases in Surry County are currently from ages birth to 19 years of age,

• 50% of Surry County residents currently testing positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic, and

• the health department is seeing a trend in positive cases of COVID-19 as the result of mass gatherings in family units or outside cluster groups, especially among groups not masking.

”The first week of school for students, the week of Aug. 17, will be an orientation week for teachers to connect with students and families individually to build relationships,” Lewis said in a written statement released Tuesday. “The orientation sessions will also enable teachers to communicate expectations for remote learning and to provide students with needed materials and supplies such as Chromebooks.”

In Mount Airy, school officials decided earlier this month they would offer both to students — the opportunity for in-person classes as well as remote learning. The school system’s remote learning program, which has several levels, is fully explained on the city school website at https://www.mtairy.k12.nc.us/apps/pages/announcements

The Mount Airy schools will be adhering to CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and mask wearing, including when students ride the bus. As a result, school officials said recently that school buses will only be filled to 50% capacity, and those seats will be set aside on a first registered, first served basis. More information on the bus riding system, including a form to request bus service, is available at the same link. Friday is the deadline for city students to request bus service.

In Surry County, Lewis said school officials will meet prior to Sept. 21 to look at the metrics of the spread of coronavirus in Surry County before making a decision on whether to offer any in-person classes.

“I often say, together we are stronger, and today I am so proud of our employees and what we’ve done together to meet the needs of all students and staff since March. We have to provide accountability measures for all of our students. These are tough times,” said Dr. Travis Reeves, county superintendent. “I commend the Surry County Board of Education for coming together and listening to all of these complex needs, and I appreciate the way the Board has handled this. There is no playbook for a pandemic.

“I also appreciate my Surry County Schools colleagues, and the partnership of parents to deliver the best education possible regardless of the situation. We are going to do our very best to continue to meet the needs of our students every day.”

