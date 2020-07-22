Police reports

• A larceny investigation Monday at a local convenience store led to a Virginia man who was wanted on a felony drug violation also being charged as a fugitive from justice from that state, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Christopher Jermone Dixon, 37, of Galax, was encountered by city officers at Circle K on Rockford Street, with further investigation revealing that he was being sought by Galax authorities on an undisclosed matter and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

That felony charge had been filed against Dixon on July 15, along with a possession of drug paraphernalia charge. Police records state that Dixon — whose wanted status had been entered into a national crime database — is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 2.

• Also Monday, police learned of a case of obtaining property by false pretense which had occurred earlier this month at the State Employees Credit Union on South Franklin Road. A counterfeit check was deposited into an account via an automated teller machine (ATM) by an unknown suspect who then obtained money from that transaction and victimized the credit union.

No loss figure was noted.

• Victor Shaun Hawks, 34, listed as homeless, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from a recent car theft in which a city woman previously was charged. It involves a 2018 Kia Soul valued at $18,000 and owned by Lewis Wayne Schumaker of Duke Road, which was discovered stolen on July 11 after being left unsecured with the keys inside at Quality Inn on Rockford Street.

Hawks, who was the subject of active warrants in the case, was encountered by police Friday while walking on Rockford Street near U.S. 52. He is accused of three felonies: larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. Hawks was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond.

Carly Marie Pina, 24, of 636 Maple St., was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle after a traffic stop of the car the day after it was taken. She and Hawks are scheduled to be in District Court on Aug. 10.

• A Pilot Mountain man was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond last Wednesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm in the city limits after allegedly shooting at and threatening to kill a city resident.

Thomas William Butcher, 29, of 173 Fox Run Lane, fired twice at Bradley Gene Crouse of Sunset Drive in a roadway area on Creed Street near Rockford Street, police records state. Butcher later was arrested at his home and confined in the Surry County Jail, with the case set for the Aug. 3 session of District Court.